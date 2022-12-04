Inuwa parleys minister, as Gombe Regional Water Project gets underway

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has disclosed that his administration has already keyed into many programmes and projects of the Federal Government that have a direct bearing on the common man, including the water, sanitation and irrigation schemes.

The governor made the disclosure on Friday when he visited the Minister of Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu in his office in Abuja.

He said that his administration has since scaled up investment in water, sanitation and hygiene, thereby boosting access and supply of potable water to both urban and rural communities.

Recall that the Gombe state government had begun the expansion and rehabilitation of its Regional Water Scheme following the recent signing of a contract worth over 11 billion naira.

The project aims to provide additional 11 million litres of water to the existing supply capacity of the scheme and pipe laying of more than 160 km within the Gombe metropolis and neighbouring communities.

The contractor handling the project, Jidadu Ventures Ltd had since mobilized all the needed facilities, personnel, and resources to the sites as construction works are being undertaken simultaneously with all now reaching significant levels of completion.

This came against the backdrop of several other visits by the Governor to the Ministry in demonstration of his administration’s resolve to strengthen mutual partnership with the Federal Government on how to better the lots of the citizenry.

