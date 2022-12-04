3 die, another injured in Delta auto crash

Three persons have been confirmed dead and another critically injured in a fatal accident along the Evwreni axis of the East-West road, in Ughelli North Local Government area of Delta State.

The accident two vehicles – a Volkswagen Golf car and an articulated truck.

The victims, said to be kinsmen from the same community, were on their way to a ceremony when the tragedy occured.

The deceased were first taken to the emergency unit of the Ughelli Central Hospital by men of the Ughelli Unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

An eyewitness said the rescuers were able to rescue one of the victims alive.

Meanwhile, the unit commander of the FRSC in Ughelli, Ken Ikechukwu Ken, said they acted upon a distress call and went for the rescue mission, but only one of the victims survived.

