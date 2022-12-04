3 die, another injured in Delta auto crash

Latest News
By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri
3 die in Delta, Gunmen abduct pharmacist in Delta, Gunmen kill three policemen in Delta, strange disease hits Delta school, Police arrest man with N80,000 worth of fake notes at POS outlet in Delta, Suspected mentally-deranged person stabs man to death in Delta, Police nab suspected cultists, Police nab suspected cultists, Collapsed toilet wall kills, Two died others injured, Bayelsa PDP primaries, IPOB's threat to enforce, Gully erosion kills boy, threatens 20 buildings in Delta community, One fatally injured as rival cults clash in Warri, Police rescue 5 underage girls allegedly used as sex slaves in Delta, Manhunt for man, Police raid hotel, arrest four cultists, recover stolen car in Delta, Cult-related attacks claim five lives in Delta community, Police arrest woman for attempting to chop off husband's manhood in Delta, Woman defiles 12-year-old niece with stick for stealing garri, fish in Delta, 2023:  Delta Traditional Rulers Council distances self from proposed monarchs summit, Gunmen reportedly kill army officer in Warri, Gunmen kill vigilante member in Ogwashi Uku over land, Gardener commits suicide in Sapele, Auto crash kills six in Delta, Seven women feign blindness, arrested for child trafficking in Delta, others to death in Delta, Woman arrested for collecting N.4m to pass Nursing student in Delta, mad man burnt alive in Delta, Fleeing armed robbery suspects kill four in Delta, Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis: One abducted, another injured, as gunshots rock communities, Eleven kidnapped persons rescued in Delta, Police arrest 35-year-old man for allegedly raping siblings in Delta, Girl escapes as two boys die at Effurun barracks fire incident, Hunter kills 60-year-old man in Delta for setting trap in farm, Four feared killed in Delta communities over land dispute, One kidnap victim rescued, Farmers outline reasons, detention of 14 youths in Delta community, Delta gov orders contractors, Two drown in Warri river, Protest, controversy trail killing of birthday celebrant in Delta, Dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed, 3 feared killed, Ekiugbo, Ihwreko communities, One killed in Delta, Angry tenant stones landlord, Delta residents ignore directive, Community exco swearing-in , Police arrest three cultists in Ogwashi Uku, Youth activities in Oghara suspended, Reactions trail Delta cabinet, Suspected ritualists chop off head, Delta lawmaker condemns abduction, Death toll of mysterious, missing seven-year-old, Woman crushed to death, Car Thief crushes pregnant woman, Unapproved clinic, High tension cable kills man, Delta, Delta Workers accept salary review, alawuru, mysterious disease, cults clash at Ughelli, delsu lecturer, anti-cult commander, Ughelli police, 18-year-old lady in Delta hotel, Ughelli cult shootout, Abducted husband of bank manager, delta robbers, cultists axe delta student, meat seller in sapele, woman in shallow grave, prosecution of killer-cop, Community curses masterminds
Hoodlums attack police,

Three persons have been confirmed dead and another critically injured in a fatal accident along the Evwreni axis of the East-West road, in Ughelli North Local Government area of Delta State.

The accident two vehicles – a Volkswagen Golf car and an articulated truck.

The victims, said to be kinsmen from the same community, were on their way to a ceremony when the tragedy occured.

The deceased were first taken to the emergency unit of the Ughelli Central Hospital by men of the Ughelli Unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

An eyewitness said the rescuers were able to rescue one of the victims alive.

Meanwhile, the unit commander of the FRSC in Ughelli, Ken Ikechukwu Ken, said they acted upon a distress call and went for the rescue mission, but only one of the victims survived.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Okowa, Wike, Ortom Challenge Buhari To Name Governors Stealing LG Funds

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, his Rivers and Benue State counterparts, Nyesom Wike and Samuel Ortom respectively on Friday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to name state governors…

British Lawyer Tells London Court: There Is Industrial-Scale Corruption In Nigeria

A British lawyer representing Nigeria in a London court case in which $11 billion are at stake said on Friday that the trial would reveal corruption “on an industrial scale” not only of Nigerian officials but also of British lawyers, Reuters has reported…

Aisha Buhari Withdraws Case Against Detained Undergraduate

WIFE of the president, Aisha Buhari, has withdrawn the defamation of character suit she filed against a 500-Level student of the Federal University, Dutse, Aminu Adamu, before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)…

Oil-Producing States Got N625.43bn 13% Derivation, Subsidy, SURE-P Refunds ―​​Presidency


THE presidency on Friday announced that nine oil-producing states received a total of N625.43 billion 13 percent oil derivation, subsidy and SURE-P refunds from the Federation Account in the last two years…

 

You might also like
Latest News

We’ve produced over 50, 000 technologists, technicians in oil and gas ― PTI…

Latest News

Range Rover rams into newspaper stand, kills three readers in Delta

Latest News

Man arrested for killing one-year-old son for money ritual in Delta

Latest News

Running mate: Wike won’t be disappointed ― Okowa

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More