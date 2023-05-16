At least fifteen persons have been abducted by gunmen at 1, 000 housing estates along Pegi community in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the estate on Sunday night, May 14th, around 11.30 pm and shot sporadically into the air taking some persons returning from the city away with them.

Taiwo Aderibigbe, the chairman of Pegi Residents Association, said among the persons abducted was a staff of the FCT Department of Development Control under Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC).

“Gunmen abducted 15 persons along the abandoned 14 kilometres Pegi road, out of those kidnapped is one Shuaibu Misa, a staff with the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

“We also observed that the husband of the woman who sells second-hand clothes at the main entrance to the estate was among the people kidnapped while they were returning from work.

“The kidnappers have not contacted the families of those abducted at the moment, but we are still trying to identify other residents abducted”

Reacting to the abduction, Mukhtar Galadima, Director FCT Department of Development Control, said, “Yes is true, one of our drivers by the name Shuaibu Misa was kidnapped and he has not been released”

As at the time of filing this report, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh didn’t reply to messages sent nor pick up calls placed to her.

