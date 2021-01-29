Need to revise harmonisation of ranks at FRSC

It is painful that while government approves the need for a review of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) ranking system, it is restricted only to officers who already have HND qualification when joining service. What about the junior cadre/staff? They too are entitled to any positive change initially designed to motivate other staff officers.

This is because the workforce of any organisation whether public or private is by nature centralised on junior officers as their superiors only sign bills presented to them in their well decorated and well furnished offices.

It has been observed that in the Nigerian Custom Service, Nigerian Correctional Service and Nigerian Immigration Service, the harmonisation was done across board but not in FRSC. My major concern is what is responsible for the evolution of this inconsistency, are they not equally regarded as the top security agencies of the federation?

I want to call the attention of the Federal Government to this. Relevant authorities need to ensure the existence of justice and fairness amongst all security agencies.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki,

Bauchi State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Need to revise harmonisation Need to revise harmonisation

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Need to revise harmonisation Need to revise harmonisation

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE