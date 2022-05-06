Need for good mental condition

Life, most claim, is not balanced and this unfairness is presumably tagged with the occurrence of uncertainty, with various hard nuts to crack. Life presents puzzles very hard to unravel; for many, solutions become cumbersome and rigorous, so the essence of life is jeopardised. The walks of life are seemingly distorted without appropriate destination, which creates doubts and imminent upheavals.

Good life is graciously occasioned by good health which, however, cannot be bought with affluence without proper management. A lifestyle void of challenges is almost abnormal since some stages of life come with adaptation. Good physical condition should be supported by an excellent mental condition, otherwise the latter will frustrate the former. Conscious and thorough attention to the principle of well-being will promote longevity. Abuse of good life may lead to poor state of mind and may in no little time dissipate sanity. Diseases are strange stealers of strength, frequently breaking the walls of defence.

The best way to avoid emergencies is to lead an intentional healthy life. Endeavour to take precautions where necessary: understand where the apex of your limits, take that break where necessary. There is a pattern that fits your well-being; that style, when strictly adhered to, may prolong your lifespan. Pushing beyond your limits may pose risks to your longevity. Relationships with friends and family shouldn’t make you drift into sickly existence. Some friendships are ill and should be got rid of before they become detrimental eventually. As much as it is advisable to keep company to avoid desolation and destitution, the boundaries are necessary to maintain self-reliance. When it is necessary and obligatory, share your predicament but not with full dependence on the suggestions given as these may not work later in the future and you will blame others for the misfortune. Keep a healthy relationship with intuition that the outcome will be in your favour.

Tolerance or accommodating others without hard feelings is a virtue worth considering. Setting your temper always on edge will always dampen your composure. Safe havens come with contentment embroidered with godliness. Human wants are insatiable and should be considered as such.

Seeking a perfect fit for the entire items on your priority list is a wild goose chase. It will end in despair. Always look at the fair side of life to obtain maximum satisfaction in the received blessings. Choose your battles wisely as you may not have enough resources to combat the issues of life. The little available assets will be enough to record victory to engage in the next assignment ahead. Challenges won’t expire because you worry, they will disappear with your optimism in self-worth.

Segun Fashakin, olusegunfashakin@gmail.com





