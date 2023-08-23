National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has launched a manhunt for a Lekki, Lagos-based notorious drug dealer, Sowunmi Ayodeji Kayode, who is now on the run after driving his luxury car to crush an officer of the Agency in his bid to escape arrest when operatives were on a search of his house last weekend.

The Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said, in a statement on Wednesday that, anti-narcotics officers of the Agency had on 18th August stormed the residence of the wanted drug dealer located at 2/3 Adetola Ayeni close, Lekki, Lagos for a search and possible arrest following credible intelligence that he was dealing in illicit drugs in his house.

Although he was not in the house when operatives got into his compound, he returned while a search of his apartment was ongoing.

“As soon as he drove into the premises and sighted NDLEA officers, he engaged his car in reverse gear, knocked down one of the officers, pulled down his gate before plunging the vehicle into the fence of the opposite compound.

“The force of his car’s speed also pulled down the concrete wall of his neighbour’s compound and from there he dived out of the vehicle to escape”, Babafemi said in the statement and added that a thorough search of his apartment, however, led to the recovery of 10.5 kilograms of Loud, while the operative knocked down suffered multiple injuries all over his body and compound fracture on his two legs, for which he is currently on hospital admission for treatment,” the statement stated.

Following the unpleasant development, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd) has directed the deployment of appropriate operational assets of the Agency to smoke out the wanted suspect from his hiding.

He also approved adequate medical care for the injured officer so that he could get back on his feet as soon as possible.

