A Nigeria group with membership across ethnic and religious divides under the aegis of The Natives has called on the newly inaugurated 45 Ministers, now members of the Federal Executive Council, to be alive to their responsibilities to Nigerians.

The Forum made the declaration at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

National coordinator of The Natives, Olalekan Smart Edwards, said there are so many expectations from the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his team must not fail Nigerians but must be committed to walk the talks of the administration to restore the economy, tackle insurgency and banditry and create gainful employment for its teeming youths.

He said:” To the Honorable Ministers, we say congratulations! We call upon you to be constantly aware of the Renewed Hope Covenant with the People.

“Honourable Ministers, come alive, wake up, and rise up!! You are 45 of the best among us; do not be a disgrace to us, globally, collectively, and individually; we won’t tolerate failure.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has played his part; he has both the mandatory role of supervising and being responsible for successes and failures.





“We are citizens, we are Natives, and we are his helpers and his followers, Our nation deserves better than the past, Nigeria must be greater; you have been burdened with the tasks to lead us to our destination. We will follow; lead us well.

“Honourable Ministers, we call on you to be on your toes and fold your sleeves. The task is enormous, and you all have the pedigree to surmount them. This is our clear chance to restore the image, the glory, and the economy of our Nation.

“We call on you to be Patriots, do not discriminate, unite the country and deliver dividends, make our Nation attractive again, and restore our dignity and human pride.

“Banish poverty, reenergize the country, give hope to young people, women, and the disabled, open up the reservoir of knowledge, potentials, and skills inherent in the nation; we want to see great infrastructures, durable roads, active railways, amazing Air and land transport, utilize the sun, the ocean, our brains, create policies that make businesses profitable and inspire Nigerians at home and everywhere.”

The Forum specifically listed the power sector, hydrocarbon, and Solid Minerals as sectors that must be effectively harnessed to revive the economy.

“Nigeria and Nigerians, rural or urban, in diaspora and communities, must experience renewed hope.

“You have Singapore, Rwanda, and China before you as examples; this is a different Journey; the President wants delivery, and Nigerians want results. Remove all debris clogs in the wheels, and uproot all blockades, imbalances, and impediments in your pathways.

“There must be power; the Natural Resources Gas, Solid Minerals, Water, Fertile Land and Human talents are before you; explore them creatively and elevate them.

“Our youths must find Jobs, the country must be Safe, the Environment must know the Nation’s Administrators are navigating decisively, communicate your policies effectively, modernize, digitize, and discipline.

Intensify your impacts on the Health Systems, administer to your best capabilities, and do not be afraid to promote inclusion that can altogether promote Prosperity.

“We will monitor and support you; we shall build a stronger Nigeria together; the journey to success and renewed hope demands the input of all of us.

“Please turn around our educational Sector, explore our Sports capabilities, and encourage our digitalization and innovations to the Moon. Restore the FCT, Fund entrepreneurship, and discover women’s potential.

Asiwaju our President, has empowered you to create a paradigm shift, You are commanded to think out of the box and equip yourself with the best team.

