Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, through its subsidiary West African Soy Industries Limited (WASIL), has won the ‘Industry Leader in Soybean’ Award.

This is a demonstration of its valuable role in growing Nigeria and Africa’s agri-value chain.

WASIL shone at the 2023 Afro World Agri-Food Conference, Exhibition and Awards organized by the Afro World Agri-Food (AWAF) in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

AWAF’s annual event is a platform for recognizing excellence within the agro-services industry across diverse categories.

The event is characterised by its core mission of reimagining the future of Agri-food systems, fostering critical partnerships and collaborations that catalyze trade, networking, and financial support for innovative research and business strategies geared towards fortifying food and nutrition security across the African continent.

Expressing his thoughts on this accolade, Mahendra Kumar Vaidh, the Managing Director of West African Soy Industries Limited, said “for us at WASIL, this endorsement from AWAF echoes our unwavering commitment to driving industry leadership and strategic economic impact within the global marketplace. It is a testament to our unwavering dedication as enablers of food and nutrition security, an ethos deeply embedded in our business presence.”

He emphasized WASIL’s unwavering focus on surpassing customer expectations, underpinned by the consistent delivery of an unparalleled product that has become indispensable.

Mahendra explained that “with our pervasive international presence, both WASIL and its parent company, TGI Group, have enshrined service as a cornerstone of our brand identity.

“This ethos exemplifies our overarching business strategy, which places fulfilling stakeholder needs at its core. Thus, this award is a homage to the collective efforts of our partners—our dedicated staff, reliable vendors, esteemed merchants, and our invaluable customers—who have unequivocally propelled our products and various corporate brand-building initiatives to the forefront of choice.”

He further emphasized, that “this Industry Leader in Soybean’ award holds profound significance. We extend our gratitude to the AWAF team and all those who have acknowledged our invaluable contributions and ongoing evolution within the agri sector.

“Our commitment to offering sustainable, innovative, and accessible agri-business solutions, ensuring enduring food and nutrition security, remains resolute.”





Echoing the triumphant sentiment, TGI Group’s Head of Communications, Rafiat Gawat stated, “WASIL’s remarkable achievement reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and highlights the transformative power of collaboration within the agri-value chain. We are proud to steer Africa’s journey towards self-sufficiency in food, one accolade at a time.”

Operating from its manufacturing facility in Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria, West African Soy Industries Limited stands at the forefront of Africa’s premier specialized oils and fats processing complexes.

The company actively engages with the Soy value chain, augmenting its operations through outgrower farming activities. Its noteworthy commitment includes providing farmers with premium agri inputs while engaging in off-take arrangements to secure farm produce.

The AWAF Award is the latest for the TGI Group. Terra Seasoning Cube won the ‘Outstanding Seasoning Cube Brand of the Year’ award at the 2023 National Quality Conference and Exhibition.

Golden Terra Soya Oil, one of Nigeria’s prominent cooking oil brands, also won the ‘Best Premium Cooking Oil Brand’ at the 2023 African Brand Innovation Summit.

In 2020, TGI’s WACOT Rice clinched the ‘People First CEO Award’, while the TGI Group took the ‘People First Safety Award for Organisations and ‘Best and Responsible Practice in Agro & Agro Allied Services at the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) and the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) 2020 Employers Excellence awards, respectively.

