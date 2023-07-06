The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), through its Rural Employment Promotion (REP) department, disbursed loans of N100,000 each to 19 beneficiaries of the 2023 Sustainable Agricultural Development and Empowerment Scheme (SADES) in Enugu State.

The recipients of the loans qualified after undergoing comprehensive training in modern agricultural skills and empowerment in agribusiness engagements.

During the disbursement ceremony at the NDE office in Enugu, the Director General, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, stated that the loans were provided to enable the beneficiaries to establish their own agribusiness ventures following the completion of their intensive training.

Fikpo, represented by Mr Eugene Agu, the NDE Enugu State coordinator, emphasized that the training and loan disbursement align with the NDE’s mandate of bridging the gap between unemployed graduates, school leavers, and employment opportunities.

He reminded the beneficiaries that they had been empowered to set up and manage small-scale agricultural enterprises in their chosen areas of interest, enabling them to become self-reliant, create wealth, and generate employment opportunities for others.

“First, you have been trained in modern agriculture and life skills to overcome the challenges of your immediate environment. Secondly, the loan empowerment provides you with the required finances for entrepreneurship,” he stated. “You should, therefore, demonstrate your commitment to success and repay the loan in due time so that other unemployed youths can benefit subsequently.”

In addition, Mrs Faith Nwaeze, representing Mr Edem Duke, the Director of the Rural Employment Promotion (REP) Department, addressed the beneficiaries, emphasizing that they were privileged to be part of the training and loan program. She urged them to utilize the loans judiciously for maximum benefit.

The loan disbursement signifies the NDE’s commitment to supporting agricultural development, fostering entrepreneurship, and empowering individuals to achieve self-sufficiency and economic growth.

