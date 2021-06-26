NDDC: Forensic auditors begin physical verification of projects in Imo

Following the directives from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to conduct a forensic audit for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the forensic auditors had commenced physical verification of projects awarded and executed by the Commission in Imo State.

The projects which are over 1000 are located majorly in the hinterland of the state.

Though the verification started late due to the security challenges experienced in Imo and Abia, but the representative of BBC professionals forensic auditor for Imo State in charge of Imo (Lot 8) Mrs Egwuenu Gloria said they had made significant progress.

She said they may require more time before completing the physical verification of the projects owing to the fact that they started late, and the projects are quite enormous and located majorly in the villages.

Recall that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said that the final report of a forensic audit of NDDC will be ready by the end of July and presented to the President General Muhammadu Buhari for implementation.

Mrs Gloria said from their findings so far, Some of the projects have not started, some are completed, some are ongoing, but no contractor was met during the verification process.

“We commenced late because of the security situation in the state, we have over 1000 projects in Imo State. Some of the projects have not started, some are completed, some are ongoing, but we did not meet any contractor during the verification process. Some of the projects are completed but not in use, some have been vandalized,” she said.

A Deputy Director at the NDDC Office in Abia State, Engr Raymond Ogara, who conducted the forensic auditors round the projects in Ohaji, said the Commission executed some road projects, transformer installation, renovation of schools and water projects in that axis.

He said Umuokanne which is the headquarters of Ohaji Local government, had no access road to town, so NDDC constructed a 20km road. He said the design has been completed, the first contract awarded was for 10km which has been completed, even though there were delays.

“The road which is called Obinze/Umuokanne/Ilile/Umuapo road links Oduga, Umuolo, Umuezita, Umuobogwo, then the second road project which has been completed for a long time passed through Umuobogwo and Umuokuzu.

“The water project in Umuezita was intended to go not more than 1km from the engine house, it was complete and later went bad, but currently rehabilitated, and the reticulation is intended to cover up to 3km.

“We also have have transformers sited at Umuolo and Umuokuzu, they completed and functional. We inspected an injection centre sub-station of 1/15 MVA that was intended to power the entire Ohaji from Umuokanne, the community has provided the land, but the contractor has not mobilized to site,” he said.

Engr Ogara further said that NDDC also built a 6 classroom block with offices and toilets facilities, a Science Laboratory block for a secondary school in Umuezita.

“Our flagship projects are renovation of schools, and most of them are found in Egbema axis where the schools became dilapidated and there was need to give it a face-lift, NDDC was prompt and they are in good conditions,” he added.

Another set of forensic auditors proceeded to Abia, and Akwa Ibom for physical verification of the projects awarded and executed by the NDDC.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE