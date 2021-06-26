Ilorin emirate community commends INEC over creation of new polling units

Residents of Amule Oloko-obi community in the Ilorin East local government area of Kwara state have lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the creation of new polling units in the area.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Saturday, the family of Daudu Amule Oloko-obi royal dynasty of the Ilorin emirate said that creation of “Daudu Amule Oloko-obi open space” 034 new polling unit in Magaji Are Ward l, Ilorin East local government would enhance electoral process and participation in the area.

The people, led by Abubakar Aliyu, called on INEC to discountenance all entreaties by some groups of people to effect any change in the new creation, saying that some people are mischievous in their actions because of political reasons.

They said that the community had for long clamoured for additional polling units due to increasingly large number of electorate in the area, adding that the step taken by the electoral body should be commended by all.

It is recalled that a group of people in the Ilorin East local government area had kicked against the new creation of the polling unit, saying it was an attempt to rewrite history of the community in the name of creating a new polling unit.

“Amule Omo-oba community has been in existence since 1842 during the Emir Sheikh Shitta Alimi and this is obvious to all Ilorin Emirate at large. For instance, Amule omo-oba community has seven different royal houses with their titles. Among these are:

(1) Daudu Amule Oloko-obi

(2) Daudu Amule Ologede

(3) Daudu Amule Idi-Oppo

(4) Daudu Amule Ile Egba

(5) Daudu Amule Aremoye

(6) Daudu Amule Ismaila

(7) Daudu Amule Kawu Eleshin

“These compounds mentioned and other households have been living in harmony. However, recently the family of Daudu Amule Kawu Eleshin who arrived lately among them tried to claim superiority and monopolize Amule Community by fabricating history from unreliable sources.

“The Daudu Amule Oloko-Obi families and entire members of other households laud efforts of management and official of INEC at arriving at the creation of the new polling unit and that the efforts were arrived at after due consultation with stakeholders in the area.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE