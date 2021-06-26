Okowa’s achievements outstanding, legendary — Gbagi

Former Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, has described the achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as outstanding and legendary.

The frontline Delta State governorship aspirant ahead of 2023 posited that Okowa has attained and surpassed the expectations of many Deltans in just six years of being in the saddle.

Gbagi, in a statement on Friday, appealed to members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Deltans to appreciate and support Okowa to finish strongly in 2023.

The trained criminologist and philanthropist also assured Deltans that he would emerge the next governor of Delta State to consolidate Okowa’s developmental legacies for the state, just as he promised to bring his investment prowess, wealth of experience, commitments and achievements to make the state economically viable and enviable.

He further urged Deltans to ignore statements credited to Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi, who averred that, former governors James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan performed better than Okowa in government.

“From the boundaries between Anambra and Delta State, Sapele to Oghara, Warri, Isoko take the entire state into perspective, what Governor Okowa has done is outstanding and legendary.

“We must give honour to whom it is due,

Okowa is a legend; all local government areas in the state have been impacted by projects. Every local government area could boast of a road, this makes a huge difference,” he noted.

Gbagi, however, cautioned those with governorship ambition to stop heating the polity.

According to him, “We own this state together; we are one people; we need to love our brothers from the South, North and Central equally.

“Though there is a biblical saying that a prophet is not recognised in his home, Deltan’s should know that Okowa has performed miracles with minimal state’s resources that he prudently managed.”

“Take, for instance, today I could drive my car to my compound in Oginibo, Ughelli South LGA, Warri Sapele road is now an express road with massive drainage, Asaba has become an ultramodern city, to me Okowa has built a sustainable legacy, let us support him.”

