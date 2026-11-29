Inspector David Abdullahi of the Nigeria Police Force has emerged as the overall winner of the Officers’ Night Out competition, which featured 48 contestants from 13 security agencies across the country.

Abdullahi clinched the top prize at the grand finale held on Saturday, November 28, 2026, in Abuja, attended by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and representatives of other security agencies.

Also present were the President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Chief Mrs Olufunmilola Mutiat Disu, senior officers and personnel from participating security services.

The police recorded a strong showing, with five of its officers qualifying for the top nine finalists. They were DSP Bamise Sanwo, DSP Martina R. Ishyaku, ASP Christiana Solomon, Inspector Anthony Nduagwa and Inspector David Abdullahi.

Sanwo and Abdullahi advanced to the top five, with the former finishing fourth, while Abdullahi emerged overall winner.

Speaking at the event, IGP Disu said police officers and personnel of sister security agencies worked under demanding conditions, often with limited opportunities to relax and unwind.

He described the Officers’ Night Out as an avenue for recreation and stress relief, while promoting inter-agency collaboration, mutual understanding and friendship among security personnel.

The police chief also stressed the importance of cooperation among security agencies ahead of the 2027 general elections, noting that sustained collaboration was essential to ensuring a peaceful and credible electoral process.

In his remarks, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, commended the contestants for their participation and display of talent.

He also emphasised the importance of inter-agency cooperation and expressed hope that the camaraderie fostered through the event would extend to sporting competitions among security agencies.

The Nigeria Police Force congratulated the winning officers and other participants, reaffirming its commitment to initiatives that promote personnel welfare, boost morale and strengthen partnerships with sister security agencies in safeguarding the country.