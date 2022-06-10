NCPC to flag off 2021 pilgrimage exercise in Abuja June 15

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam, has said that the Commission will flag off its 2021 main pilgrimage exercise to Jordan and Israel in Abuja on June 15.

The NCPC boss made the disclosure in Abuja on June 6 at a virtual meeting with states’ pilgrimage leaders and managers.

According to the Rev Pam, “The inaugural flight would comprise FCT, Bayelsa and other essential service providers such as the medical personnel, consulars, among others.”

He added that about 360 intending pilgrims would make up the first batch.

He further disclosed that the airlift of the second batch of the pilgrimage exercise would be on June 24 in Abuja and would comprise FCT, Bauchi and Nassarawa States’ contingents.

Rev Pam explained that the Commission ought to have commenced the airlift of intending pilgrims on May 31, but was shifted due to operational reasons.





He further hinted that the 2021 main pilgrimage route would go through Nigeria, Jordan, Israel and back.

