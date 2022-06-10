Father and Son: The Experience: Femi Kuti’s big surprise ahead of 60th birthday

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, history was made when FK Management, an international events company owned by Funke Kuti, staged a breath-taking Afrobeat concert tagged ‘Father and Son: The Experience’.

The event, co-headlined by Femi and Made Kuti, left several celebrities and attendees breathless and in awe. Hosted by popular MC and comedian, Omo Baba 1, the concert also had performances by Olusegun and his Afrobeat band.

The event, which lasted five hours, was also used as a platform to surprise Femi with a rare saxophone as a birthday gift before he sets out on his seven-week American tour.

The expensive saxophone, a Limited Edition Selmer Paris Alto Supreme 2022, was made to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first Selmer saxophone that was manufactured in 1922.

The saxophone was acquired by the family of the Afrobeat Legend led by his sister, Yeni Kuti, his son, Made Kuti, and a committee of family and friends.

Speaking on the reason for planning the surprise, Yeni Kuti aka YK Power said the family needed to celebrate Femi, who always puts others before him and is very hardworking.





“I set up a group and we came up with suggestions on what we should gift him as he turned 60. Some said a car, others said the saxophone. I decided on the saxophone. The reason for the sax is because his current saxophone is very old and has been giving him issues.

“The saxophone is about 20-something-years-old and he won’t change it. He would always give the excuse that he can’t afford it. I am so happy he’s turning 60 and we were able to make him happy with the gift,” YK Power said.

For Made, a rising Afrobeat star, the gift was worth every emotion it erupted from his father. The young singer and multi-instrumentalist also corroborated his aunt’s submission saying he knew his father wanted the saxophone but will not change his old saxophone despite the glitches it has been having in recent times. The 26-year-old grandson of late Fela Anikulapo Kuti said he had first seen the Selmer Paris Alto Supreme 2022 at a store in the company of his father during one of their tours. He said he saw it in his father’s eyes that he wanted the saxophone but would rather put his responsibilities before his wants or needs.

“We planned the surprise because we all wanted to do something special for my father. He constantly goes out of his way for people, does so much self-sacrifice, is very selfless, and always thinking about his family and friends. He’s not a materialistic person, hence it was tough getting him a gift but I knew he had been having issues with his saxophone and he’s also very attached to it.

“He didn’t even believe there was a superior version of the Selmer saxophone until I showed him at the Selmer Alto Supreme 2022. I knew he wanted it but he said he can’t afford it because he has school fees to pay for my brothers and sisters and other responsibilities. That’s why we eventually all agreed on the sax,” Made revealed.

On the first co-headlined show with his father, Made said, “We have always wanted to have a proper show together performing with both our bands, The Positive Force and The Movement. A show where it will be music on our own terms, where we can play the music that we want, not any type of event but one for the family and by the family. Also to give our fans and regular callers at the Shrine the best of both of us because we are traveling for a seven-week American tour.”

An elated Femi Kuti couldn’t hide his joy as the new expensive saxophone was presented to him by his family and friends.

“This as far as I am concerned is bigger than the Grammy. I can’t ask for more,” he said. “I felt they were planning something but thought maybe they’ll just surprise me with a cake. I was very shocked when I saw it. I’m very grateful to my family and friends.”

Funke Kuti, the coordinator of the event expressed delight at the huge turnout and success of the show saying, “I am glad FK Management with support from Trophy Stout, the management of New Afrikan Shrine, Goldmyne TV, and Hiptv were able to make this dream come true and enjoyable for all their fans and guests.”

