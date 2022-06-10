NIHOTOUR, Chinese, Spanish, Ethiopian embassies, others for exhibition at 2022 Gastronomy Day

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has concluded arrangements for the hosting of the 2022 World Sustainable Gastronomy Day on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Speaking on the highlights, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Nura Sani Kangiwa, said the event will feature exhibition of indigenous cuisines and the NIHOTOUR on its part will be showcasing indigenous Nigerian cuisines from the six-geopolitical zones of the country.

Others are the Embassies of China, Spain, Ethiopia and prominent food and culinary caterers in the Nigerian hospitality industry and are expected to bring onboard their best of dishes at the event that promises to be a grandeur occasion for food and culinary tasting by guests and visitors to the event.

Kangiwa further stated that personalities, who have distinguished themselves in the promotion of Travel Tourism and Hospitality education in the country are to be honoured with the fellowship award of the Institute during the Gastronomy observance day in Abuja, noting that the Fellowship Award was instituted as the highest honour by the Institute on individuals who have contributed greatly to the education, skill acquisition and enhanced professional practice in the travel tourism and hospitality sector of the country.

To bring greater benefits of this year’s celebration to youths undergoing training and course programmes in tourism, catering and hospitality related fields, Kangiwa said cooking and essay writing competitions were organised and conducted by NIHOTOUR in the build-up to the celebration day with winners, who have already emerged, to be awarded with certificates and other forms of prizes on the D-Day.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…2022 Gastronomy Day 2022 Gastronomy Day

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…2022 Gastronomy Day 2022 Gastronomy Day