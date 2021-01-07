NCDC confirms 1,565 new COVID-19 cases, total now 95,934

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,565 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 95,934.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 7th of January 2021, 1565 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 95934 cases have been confirmed, 77982 cases have been discharged and 1330 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1565 new cases are reported from 25 states- Lagos (807), FCT (236), Kaduna (79), Oyo (57), Plateau (47), Rivers (37), Katsina (35), Edo (30), Sokoto (30), Delta (26), Kebbi (23), Ondo (20), Enugu (18), Abia (17), Ogun(17), Benue(16), Bayelsa (15), Bauchi (14), Niger (13), Kano (10), Borno (6), Imo (5), Ekiti (4), Osun (2) and Jigawa (1),” the NCDC Asaid.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos34,1365,84728,039250
FCT13,0715,2167,749106
Kaduna5,7174375,22654
Plateau5,3814334,90345
Oyo4,1576733,43153
Rivers3,7383773,29764
Edo2,9961592,720117
Ogun2,6052312,34034
Kano2,3893162,00568
Delta1,9441551,73752
Ondo1,863591,76341
Katsina1,671571,58727
Kwara1,4953701,09431
Enugu1,445611,36321
Gombe1,3593211,00137
Ebonyi1,120181,07230
Abia1,0828598611
Bauchi1,07117587917
Osun1,0364197124
Nasarawa96162332513
Borno8234973836
Imo7893074316
Bayelsa5607446521
Benue5537346911
Adamawa47120823825
Akwa Ibom465663909
Sokoto45513729820
Niger4547236913
Ekiti426164037
Jigawa4103136811
Anambra3647027420
Taraba225281907
Kebbi2154016312
Yobe201491448
Cross River169015712
Zamfara11225825
Kogi5032

