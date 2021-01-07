NCDC confirms 1,565 new COVID-19 cases, total now 95,934

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,565 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 95,934.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 7th of January 2021, 1565 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 95934 cases have been confirmed, 77982 cases have been discharged and 1330 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1565 new cases are reported from 25 states- Lagos (807), FCT (236), Kaduna (79), Oyo (57), Plateau (47), Rivers (37), Katsina (35), Edo (30), Sokoto (30), Delta (26), Kebbi (23), Ondo (20), Enugu (18), Abia (17), Ogun(17), Benue(16), Bayelsa (15), Bauchi (14), Niger (13), Kano (10), Borno (6), Imo (5), Ekiti (4), Osun (2) and Jigawa (1),” the NCDC Asaid.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 34,136 5,847 28,039 250 FCT 13,071 5,216 7,749 106 Kaduna 5,717 437 5,226 54 Plateau 5,381 433 4,903 45 Oyo 4,157 673 3,431 53 Rivers 3,738 377 3,297 64 Edo 2,996 159 2,720 117 Ogun 2,605 231 2,340 34 Kano 2,389 316 2,005 68 Delta 1,944 155 1,737 52 Ondo 1,863 59 1,763 41 Katsina 1,671 57 1,587 27 Kwara 1,495 370 1,094 31 Enugu 1,445 61 1,363 21 Gombe 1,359 321 1,001 37 Ebonyi 1,120 18 1,072 30 Abia 1,082 85 986 11 Bauchi 1,071 175 879 17 Osun 1,036 41 971 24 Nasarawa 961 623 325 13 Borno 823 49 738 36 Imo 789 30 743 16 Bayelsa 560 74 465 21 Benue 553 73 469 11 Adamawa 471 208 238 25 Akwa Ibom 465 66 390 9 Sokoto 455 137 298 20 Niger 454 72 369 13 Ekiti 426 16 403 7 Jigawa 410 31 368 11 Anambra 364 70 274 20 Taraba 225 28 190 7 Kebbi 215 40 163 12 Yobe 201 49 144 8 Cross River 169 0 157 12 Zamfara 112 25 82 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

