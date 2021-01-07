2019 Hajj: Katsina refunds pilgrims

THE Katsina State Muslim Pilgrims Board said it had started the process of giving refunds to 3,100 Muslims from the state that performed Hajj in 2019.

A statement signed by the board’s spokesperson, Badaru Karofi, said the repayment, which was for unutilised hajj deposits and services not rendered, was from the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and facilitated by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) after 2019 Hajj.

The statement said the executive director of the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Suleiman Nuhu Kuki, made the disclosure to newsmen while supervising the refund exercise, saying the state governor, Honourable Aminu Bello Masari, had approved the disbursement.

The statement quoted Kuki as clarifying that only pilgrims who paid their Hajj fares through the board and those that were offered government slots were entitled to the refunds.

Kuki commended the governor for the approval and assured the public of the government’s commitment to the welfare of pilgrims in the state and also called on intending pilgrims to complete their deposits in order to avoid losing their slots.

