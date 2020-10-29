NCDC confirms 150 new COVID-19 cases, total now 62,521

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday, announced that the country has recorded 150 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,521.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Thursday night.

“On the 29th of October 2020, 150 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 62521 cases have been confirmed, 58249 cases have been discharged and 1141 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 150 new cases are reported from 9 states- Lagos (89), Rivers (19), Ogun (11), Bayelsa (9), Kaduna (8), Plateau (8), Taraba (3), Osun (2), Delta (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 21,106 683 20,211 212 FCT 6,028 606 5,341 81 Plateau 3,630 194 3,403 33 Oyo 3,433 813 2,577 43 Rivers 2,809 91 2,659 59 Edo 2,657 26 2,522 109 Kaduna 2,641 63 2,535 43 Ogun 2,027 78 1,919 30 Delta 1,814 28 1,737 49 Kano 1,746 8 1,684 54 Ondo 1,666 44 1,585 37 Enugu 1,314 24 1,269 21 Kwara 1,069 24 1,019 26 Ebonyi 1,049 8 1,011 30 Katsina 952 0 928 24 Osun 925 4 901 20 Abia 898 18 872 8 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 711 1 696 14 Imo 616 24 580 12 Benue 491 45 435 11 Nasarawa 482 144 325 13 Bayelsa 412 10 381 21 Ekiti 332 6 320 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 295 0 287 8 Anambra 277 10 248 19 Niger 274 3 259 12 Adamawa 257 9 229 19 Sokoto 165 1 147 17 Taraba 146 33 107 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

