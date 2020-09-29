How Nigeria survived covid 19 (2)

Last week, I dwelt on what I considered to be the ways and means by which Nigeria survived (or is surviving) the coronavirus pandemic. I thank God that even till now, the daily cases of infection and death have been on the decline. And I believe that this will continue till we are able to secure the vaccine against the plague.

It is for the government to do its best to keep rallying support from the people towards a holistic health practice of all the protocols of social distancing, face masking, constant washing of hands and use of sanitisers. It should be a permanent way of life rather than periodic observance because of any pandemic.

REJOINDER

Flowing from the piece on this topic published last week, I received calls and messages, by way of rejoinder, from well-meaning Nigerians, through which they expressed their own perspective of the issues surrounding COVID-19. Whereas I may not totally agree with these perspectives, I consider it proper to share some of them with you as follows.

Alex Ogundadegbe:

“They didn’t create heaven and the earth. They are not God. Since March, no evil prophecy has come to pass. This one too will not come to pass in the name of Jesus! Kojubeelo!

I have done my own findings at Gbagada and Ikeja General Hospitals. It surely pays some people to keep spreading Covid fears but through my findings God hasn’t allowed anyone to die in my environment. Ebola is stronger than COVID-19. People do what I tell them to do. Covidprenueurs should make their money.”

Peter Moronranti:

“Don’t bother to argue Covid-19 with anybody in Lagos and Ogun. If you go to the other parts of the country, you will know Covid 19 is defeated. People go about their normal lives without fear or any outbreak.”

Esv Gabriel Ubuwere:

“Nigerians pray a lot. As proof that our prayers are never wasted, God answered. Some countries go to war because the citizens of those countries, who should be praying, failed to do so and these things are spiritual. Demons who moved world leaders are responsible for wars and are also responsible for all major pandemic. You don’t have to believe me though.

Gbeminiyi Obileye:

“I really do not think the government, especially at the federal, deserves any commendation. A government that gambled away over 30billion of our common patrimony in our most helpless state should be condemned! In the States, all you hear are humongous amounts but you can’t correlate it with the situation on ground. If anything further confirmed the clueless wickedness of our “dealers”, it’s this pandemic!”

Ilaje Trumpet:

“No much to commend the government for. Our government only gave order without any necessary assistance, but the people of Nigeria painstakingly obeyed. I think the commendation should only go to the Nigerian masses who endured the suffering with their obedience to the harmful order. Thanks to God, we survived it.”

Obong Affang, Esq (Matters Arising):

“My reading of things about COVID-19 in Nigeria is that in the minds of most Nigerians, we are now in post-COVID era. So they talk about COVID-19 only in the past tense of when there was lockdown. Social distancing is just a new lingo, not an attitude, those of us who wear masks in public places are still looked at as aliens or ‘over-sabi’ people.

And thanks to the opening of all openable places and activities (including sports and cinemas); international flights etc. Life is back to normal and life is good. Now I hear of a second wave of infection in the Western countries for which flight connectivity to Nigeria is open. And recently, the NCDC had informed that 40% of passengers who arrived on a particular international flight tested positive to COVID-19, despite the introduction of pre-testing before travel rules. The Nigerian government is accusing the airlines of ineffectiveness in ensuring compliance.

By the way, who is still monitoring what is happening in all the places that have since reopened: markets, schools, offices, worship places, public transportation etc. The days ahead look scary and unplanned for.”

Like I said earlier, it is good to view issues from the perspectives of others, so that one is able to form a global view in considering them.

There is a general feeling that the government has not properly accounted for the funds received from donors for COVID-19. There is no hard and fast rule about this other than that by now, there should be a verifiable rendition of accounts through an independent audit report.

The government owes us this minimum duty in the least.

