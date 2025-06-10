NCC reiterates commitment to digital economy

…..commissions multi-million naira ICT park at Ibadan varsity

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reiterated its commitment to the digital economy with the commissioning of a multi-million naira state-of-the-art ICT Park at the University of Ibadan (UI).

Speaking at the unveiling event in Ibadan on Tuesday, the Executive Vice-Chairman of the MCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, described technological innovation as the major driver of the economy globally.

Maida, therefore, stressed the need for the Country to join the rest of the world to improve its economic drive.

He said, ” Technology stands as one of the most powerful drivers of the economy and innovation.

“The newly commissioned ICT Park at the University of Ibadan will serve as an incubator for home-grown technological innovation.

“It will also serve as a powerhouse for innovation, research, and entrepreneurship Southwest region.”

Maida, who was represented at the occasion by the Commission’s Head of Technical Standards, Engr. Abraham Osadami added that the ICT Park, a “one-stop hub for innovation”, is designed to support emerging technologies and foster a new wave of digital solutions tailored to Nigeria’s unique needs.

“The ICT park is part of a broader initiative, six flagship digital infrastructure projects executed across the country, to foster innovation and strengthen research capabilities,” he said.

He explained that the choice of UI was deliberate, owing to its historic leadership in education and research:

“UI is not only Nigeria’s oldest university; it is a launchpad of ideas. This campus represents more than a place of learning—whatever begins here has the power to initiate real change in society.

“This facility is designed to facilitate the development and deployment of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things. It will serve as an incubation centre for homegrown solutions capable of driving economic growth, social transformation, and inclusive development.

“It is equipped with high-capacity computers, an intelligent networking system, a multipurpose hall, and collaborative workspaces, all designed to align with the evolving demands of research and innovation in a digital economy.

“We urge students, faculty, political leaders, and the broader Oyo community to treat this facility as a shared legacy, one that must be preserved, used meaningfully, and expanded upon. This is not just a building; it’s a spark for a digital revolution,” Maida said.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof Kayode Adebowale, described the commissioning as a defining moment for the university:

He said, “This ICT Park is a beacon of progress, a transformative gift to Nigeria’s premier university. We deeply appreciate the foresight and extraordinary generosity of the NCC.

“This facility will bridge the digital divide, revolutionise teaching and learning, and provide a collaborative environment needed to tackle global challenges.

“The world is undergoing a digital industrial revolution, and UI recognises its critical role in preparing the future. This aligns perfectly with the University’s vision to foster innovation, empower entrepreneurship, and provide smart campus technologies. This investment is not just in UI, it is in Nigeria’s future.”

The newly commissioned facility features a 100-seat main hall, five ICT hub halls, a 24-seater lounge with eight dual-computer workstations, multiple collaborative workspaces, and administrative offices.

It is also equipped with high-capacity computing systems, intelligent networking tools, and incubation centres aimed at supporting homegrown technological innovations.

Dignitaries in attendance include: the deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Prof. Peter Olapegba, University Registrar, Mr. Ganiyu Oke Saliu, and the Zonal Controller of the NCC, Mrs. Olubunmi Bamijoko among others.

