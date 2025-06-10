Fubara not committed to reconciliation, faces impeachment — Rivers APC Chairman

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, has accused the suspended Governor, Sim Fubara, of a lack of commitment to genuine reconciliation with conflicting factions and disgruntled lawmakers in the oil-rich state.

Okocha made this statement during a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday. In March, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State.

He also announced the suspension of Governor Fubara and the dissolution of the State House of Assembly in a national broadcast.

Meanwhile, the President nominated retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as the administrator to oversee the state’s affairs for the first six months.

Reflecting on the situation in the South-South state, the Rivers APC chairman emphasized that the suspended governor is unwilling to engage with the aggrieved lawmakers.

He said: “I can confirm that there is no reconciliation effort currently underway in Rivers.

“The suspended Governor, Fubara, has not made any move to reconcile with the lawmakers.

“Only genuine reconciliation can save him from impeachment, as the Supreme Court judgment stands.”

Asked for his comment on Fubara recent visits to President Tinubu to seek peace and rumored defection to APC, Okocha who said he was not aware of the axed governor romance with the ruling party declared that defection won’t save him from the wrath of those he has sinned against.

“Fubara’s suspension and the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State had no business whatsoever with politics. It was about his misdeanour and I said to you that he said that the president saved his job by declaring the state of emergency. Don’t forget that the Supreme Court in its judgement had said that there was no government in Rivers State. So, if there was no government in Rivers State, something must be done and that which happened was the declaration of the state of emergency.

“If Fubara decides to join the APC, it has nothing to do with state of emergency in Rivers state. His sins can not be forgiven because he came to our party. It is not true. He has not spoken to me. He will enter the party through the door not the window. Not only him, there are procedures for defection to another party and if he claims to be a politician, he will know that all politics is local, he will try and defect in his ward. From there it will come to us and my ward chairmen I have asked, nobody brought any information about him entering APC.”

