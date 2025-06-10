Lady slumps, dies in Ekiti hotel

The Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the death of a lady at a popular hotel in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Sunday Abutu in a chat with Nigerian Tribune said investigations revealed that the deceased who is one of the staff members in the hotel slumped and died on Tuesday morning.

He added that investigations have commenced on the incident, saying that autopsy will be conducted to unravel the cause of the lady’s death.

The PPRO said, “Yes, the workers at the hotel informed us about the development on Tuesday morning and we went to the hospital to see the corpse.

“We have also invited some of the co-workers in the hotel to help our investigation

“Let me tell you that an autopsy will be conducted on the deceased.

According to sources in the hotel located around NTA road in the state capital, the lady was said to have slumped in one of the bathrooms in the facility.

“She was one of us here as staff and she didn’t show any sign of sickness or issues with her, until the incident happened

“We tried everything to revive her and in the hospital she was pronounced dead. It was shocking and devastating,” the source said.

