NBA condemns murder of Deborah Yakubu

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the gruesome murder of Miss Deborah Yakubu, a 200- level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto by some of her schoolmates over alleged blasphemy.

The NBA president, Olumude Akpata, in a statement yesterday said the association is saddened by the gruesome killing of security personnel by unknown gunmen in Lagos as well as the lynching of a young man (simply identified as David) by commercial motorcyclists around Lekki, saying such extra-judicial killing is reprehensible, barbaric and unacceptable.

The NBA boss said, the developments have trivialised the sanctity of human lives, exposed the weakness in the security architecture, tested the nation’s collective resolve as a people, and significantly threatened the unity of Nigeria as a nation.

Akpata called on security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous acts, wherever or whoever they may be, are made to face the full wrath of the law.

According to the statement, “The government should immediately commence the prosecution of all suspects involved in these brutal and arbitrary killings in order to send a strong signal that such acts will no longer be tolerated in Nigeria.

“The NBA also believes that the prompt and effective prosecution of the alleged killers will instil confidence in the citizens, promote accountability, and signpost the government’s commitment to the rule of law”.





With particular reference to the murder of Miss Deborah Yakubu and related developments in Sokoto, the NBA note that some arrests have been made by the Nigeria Police and that the suspects are now being prosecuted, “We are, however, worried by yet-to-be-confirmed reports reaching us that the suspects have been charged with mere breach of public peace in an episode that cut short Deborah’s life in her prime.

“The NBA is strongly opposed to a banalisation of the situation, and if these reports are true, then we call on the Sokoto State Government to immediately rethink its prosecution strategy and file charges that truly reflect the gravity of the situation.

“While the expectation of Nigerians and the international community is that the culprits should be brought to justice speedily for the appropriate offences, the demand for the release of the suspects by some protesting youths coupled with assault on innocent citizens, burning of worship centres and destruction of property has added an entirely new and worrisome dimension to the unfortunate incident. This is clearly a test of the will of the State to fully enforce its laws and foster rule of law”.

In view of the state of insecurity in Sokoto state, the NBA, the statement said, has postponed its annual conferences, earlier slated to hold in Sokoto.

He said, “the NBA is deeply worried not just by the chilling news of the murder of Miss Deborah Yakubu, but also by the sudden and sad turn of events and the deteriorating security situation in Sokoto State. As such, having critically reviewed the current security condition in Sokoto, it has become apparent that we cannot guarantee the safety of our guest speakers, delegates and other stakeholders that have committed to attend the NBA-SPIDEL conference which was designed to put the State in the global spotlight for the duration of the conference and beyond.

“Accordingly, the Executive Committee of NBA-SPIDEL came to the painful decision to request, and I have approved, that the 2022 NBA-SPIDEL Annual Conference be postponed not only for the safety of our conferees and guests but as a mark of respect for the memory of the slain Miss Deborah Yakubu,” the statement said and apologised for any inconvenience that the postponement is sure to occasion.

He said the NBA will continue to monitor the situation and will provide further information on the next steps when normalcy returns.

