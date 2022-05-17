Police arrest leader of gang that attacked radio station in Ibadan

OPERATIVES of the Oyo State Police Command have arrested Ayobami Erinfolami, one of the suspected robbers who recently attacked a radio station, Fresh FM, in Challenge, Ibadan.

Speaking during the parade of the suspected armed robber and others arrested for various crimes at the police headquarters at Eleyele, Ibadan on Tuesday, the state Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, newly promoted to an Assistant Inspector General of Police, said that the suspects, who specialised in robbing hotels, hospitals and other public places, had attacked the radio station on April 10 and dispossessed employees on duty of huge sums of money, expensive mobile phones and an FM Radio transmitter laptop at gunpoint.

Onadeko said the incident was reported at the Monitoring Unit of the command led by the Commander, CSP Olusola Aremu, and an investigation was launched to apprehend the perpetrators.

The police boss said a similar operation was carried out by members of the gang at different hotels within the Ibadan metropolis, while on March 24, the gang also stormed a hospital at Ring Road area, where patients and medical workers were attacked and dispossessed of their values.

She said, however, following the discreet investigation by operatives of the Monitoring Unit, the kingpin of the gang was arrested in his hideout in connection with the crimes.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and series of other criminal activities he had masterminded with his syndicate members in different parts of Oyo State.

“Investigation is still ongoing to crack the criminal network and other members of the gang who are at large with a view to recovering the valuable items that were carted away.”

Also paraded was Alfa Tiamiyu (surname withheld), a suspected murderer of a 25-year-old lady, whose body parts were found dismembered. The recovered body parts included the head, two big toes, hands and flesh from the thighs.

Onadeko said upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have killed the deceased, who happened to be his client.

“He stated further that himself with one Qudus (now at large) perpetrated the act.

“A search was conducted in his house and all the parts removed from the deceased’s body were recovered.

“However, the investigation is ongoing to arrest the said Qudus now at large for possible prosecution,” she said.

The police boss said all other suspects arrested would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation into their cases.