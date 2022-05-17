2023: Tinubu in Benue, promises to tackle corruption

The National leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in Makurdi, Benue State capital on Tuesday and promised to tackle corruption.

Addressing delegates of the party at New Castle in Makurdi, Benue State capital, Tinubu vowed to work with all his strength to build a united nation

He said, “I will govern with all my strength, we will work with you to reverse the trend of corruption, there are elements of division but our commitment to Nigeria is for peaceful coexistence to build up and demonstrate unity and live together in peace and harmony.

He encouraged youths to get their PVC revalidated, saying that he is of age but will not retire from politics until he becomes president of the country.

“To you, the youths of Benue be determined and get your PVCs, revalidate it, I am with you, Akume is with you and others (leaders) who are not here are with you to guarantee your posterity, hope, a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“We are of age, we can retire soon, but I am not going to retire until I become president.”





The national leader of APC said that if given the mandate, he will turn around the fortune of the country where corruption will be tackled on all fronts, ensuring the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

He said that he is not strange to Benue, adding, “I have been here for over 30 years, working with several people, and at a time I was to be the Senate President but I made a sacrifice for him (Iyorchia Ayu) but he is in another party now.”

