NB Plc registers N100bn CP programme on FMDQ Exchange

COMMITTED to accelerating the development of the Nigerian debt markets by providing a reliable and credible platform to support capital formation, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, has welcomed the registration of the Nigerian Breweries Plc N100.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Issuance Programme on its platform in August 2022.

According to a statement by the FMDQ Exchange, through the registration of this CP Programme, which is sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited and FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, all Registration Member of the Exchange, the Issuer has availed the opportunity to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian debt markets at a time it deems suitable, through CP issuances, within the CP Programme limit.

Nigerian Breweries Plc is the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria, engaged in the making and selling of lager, stout, non-alcoholic malt, and soft drinks. Nigerian Breweries operates over ten breweries and approximately two malting plants across the country.

As a securities exchange with a commitment to facilitate growth and development in the Nigerian debt markets and the Nigerian economy at large, FMDQ Exchange noted that it would continue to promote an efficient, transparent, and well-regulated market, which will attract and retain both domestic and foreign investors.

The Exchange noted that the successful admittance of 102 securities, valued at N3.36 trillion, on its platform so far in the year 2022 attested to the efficient and uniquely tailored listing and quotation service offered by FMDQ Exchange.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (“FMI”) group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing & central counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited.

FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited. As a sustainability-focused FMI group, FMDQ Group, through FMDQ Exchange, operates Africa’s premier Green Exchange –FMDQ Green Exchange – positioned to lead the transition towards a sustainable future.

