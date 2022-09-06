National Theatre’s regeneration will boost environment, provide jobs – Govt

The regeneration of the National Theatre, Iganmu and surrounding communities will boost the environment and provide jobs to the locals, in addition to contributing to the THEMES Agenda of the Sanwo-Olu Administration, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in Lagos State, Dr Idris Salako, has said.

Salako stated this while seeking the understanding of the Ojora of Lagos, Oba Fatai Aremu Aromire, on the project.

The commissioner, who led a team of Federal Government consultants and the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA) to the royal father at the weekend, said that the regeneration of the edifice, which is at the instance of the Federal Government, also provided the opportunity for the Lagos State Government to consider the upgrading of adjoining communities like Otto and Otumara so as to bring them to a complementary level.

Salako noted that the regeneration project, involving some correlative facilities that support the entertainment industry, would boost the environment and provide jobs to the locals.

Whilst disclosing the plan to convene a stakeholders meeting, the commissioner enjoined the traditional ruler to support the project and advocate its success amongst his subjects.

The General Manager, Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), Ms. Ajibike Shomade, explained that it was important for the state government and its people to take advantage of the project to effect the regeneration of the two distressed communities and bring them to the standards of the 21st century Lagos.

Speaking for the Federal Government, the Programme Manager, SANEF Creative, Titilola Park, said that the National Theatre was an important national monument whose regeneration would go a long way in restoring the glory of the State.

The Ojora of Lagos, Oba Fatai Aremu Aromire, giving his nod to the project, said that the community would be looking forward to the proposed stakeholders meeting to further elaborate the importance of the project.

He urged the government to always consider the key roles of traditional land owners to development projects such as the one at hand.

Also speaking, the Aare Onikoyi of Yoruba Land, Aare Tomori Williams, who doubles as the Attorney to the Oloto Royal Family stated that he embraced the beneficial project and would pass the message to the Oloto Royal family, while hailing the move to sensitise the royal father.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE