As principal officers of both chambers of the National Assembly arrive in Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa Ibom state, for their retreat, a group in the South-South state, Professionals for Development in Akwa Ibom, has urged them to imbibe the infrastructural development legacy of the immediate past Governor of the State, Mr Udom Emmanuel, as a template in formulating legislative policies for national development. The group made this admonition in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

Checks revealed that the duo of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, are leading the principal officers of both chambers to the retreat organised by the National Institute for Legislative Studies (NILS) as a retooling opportunity for the new leadership of the National Assembly.

The National Coordinator of the group, Engr. Ufot Akan Umoren, in a goodwill message to the federal lawmakers, noted that they would witness the massive infrastructural development that created a legacy of leadership left behind by the immediate past governor of the state.

“From the point of take-off to Uyo, Akwa Ibom’s capital, our Distinguished Senators will be boarding aircraft from one of the most efficient airlines in Nigeria, Ibom Air, established by Udom Emmanuel.

“From the city of Uyo, the lawmakers will be driving to Ikot-Ekpene for their retreat through a 25-kilometer Uyo-Ikot-Ekpene dual carriage thoroughfare express road constructed by Julius Berger PLC under Udom Emmanuel.

“The venue of the retreat was the famous state-of-the-art Four Points by Sheraton, Ikot Ekpene, which was a carcass abandoned by a previous administration before Udom Emmanuel reactivated, completed the building, and invited Four Points by Sheraton, thus turning the then moribund structure into a first-class facility in the tourism and hospitality sectors in Nigeria.

“Such a development-oriented disposition to governance is the driving template behind the array of legacy projects in critical productive and service sectors: infrastructure, manufacturing, education, hospitality, healthcare, power, and housing, among others, which formed the solid foundation upon which the current administration of Governor Umo Eno is propelling the state to greater heights.

“As Governor, Udom Emmanuel successfully carved Akwa Ibom as a demonstration of innovative and purposeful leadership that can serve as a reference point for national development.

“We, therefore, urge the lawmakers to adopt Udom Emmanuel’s pattern of achievements as a template for national development, especially in the highly specialised production sectors.”

