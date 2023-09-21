The FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspects for vandalising electrical facilities at the premises of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) in Abuja.

The two suspects, alleged to have stolen armoured cable alongside other oil thieves, were apprehended at separate locations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Commandant of the NSCDC FCT Command, Mr. Olusola Odumosu, paraded on Thursday five male suspects between the ages of 25 and 37 in Abuja.

Odumosu said that the Command, through credible intelligence reports, apprehended two persons illegally in possession of 16 jerricans of petroleum products suspected to be crude oil at Pai in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

“Investigation is in progress to ascertain the source of the products and possibly x-ray the men behind the mask.

“Two other persons suspected to have vandalised electrical facilities at the premises of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) were also arrested,” he said.

According to him, investigations are ongoing to further unravel those involved in the illicit crime, along with their sponsors and clients.

The commandant said that a suspect was also apprehended for dislodging a flat-screen television at Maitama District Hospital.

He said that the Command is taking proactive measures to eradicate and clamp down on the operations of miscreants and criminals, thereby forcing them into hiding.

“We are also tackling the theft of critical national infrastructure that is being vandalised and stolen by miscreants who disguise themselves as scavengers.

“Over the years, the FCT has been polluted due to the uncontrolled influx of these so-called scavengers.





“Today, there is an improvement, and fresh air has begun to sway in all nooks and crannies of the metropolis,” Odumosu said.

Comfort Okomanyi, Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, said in a statement that Odumosu reaffirmed that the Command would not compromise its efforts in eliminating all forms of vandalism and criminality within the FCT.

Meanwhile, the Command also commemorated the International Day of Peace 2023, themed Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the Global Goals.

According to Odumosu, peace begins with loving your neighbours as yourselves, having human sympathy, compassion, and the ability to settle disputes in the most civil and diplomatic way.

“We, as humans, should learn to abide by peace to make the world a better place.

“For Nigeria, a country that has experienced its share of socio-political and religious unrest, the essence of the Peace Day celebration becomes even more vital.

“It offers an opportunity for all Nigerians to come together, irrespective of socio-cultural, political, or religious differences, and unite in the pursuit of peace, security, and well-being,” he said.

