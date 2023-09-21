The board of the Africa Film Academy (AFA), the organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, have announced the nominees for the 19th edition of the continental awards ceremony.

On Thursday, September 21, the board represented by Mr. Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe and the AMAA jury represented by Hon Steve Ayorinde revealed the lineup of activities for the 2023 edition of the film and movie awards ceremony.

The 2023 AMAA nomination unveil was hosted by actor, singer and voice-over star Segun Arinze at a convivial atmosphere in Ikeja, GRA, Lagos.

A one-minute silence also took place at the nomination unveil to honour the late founder and Chief Executive Officer of AFA and AMAA, Peace Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe.

According to Anyiam-Osigwe, the awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at The Balmoral event centre situated inside Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja GRA, Lagos. He also announced the theme of 2023 AMAA as ‘The Renaissance.

Anyiam-Osigwe further stressed that the 2023 AMAA will be redefining the continental awards ahead of future plans and the 20th edition.

On his part, Ayorinde, who represented the president of the AMAA jury, Keith Shiri, unveiled the nominees of the 26 categories. He stressed that the jury went through a tedious and steadfast process to arrive at the nominees of each of the 26 categories that are expected to slug it out for the 2023 AMAA.

Ayorinde also said the process, which has always been credited as very transparent by industry heads, began from call for entry submission to screening by the college of screeners headed by Dr Shaibu Husseini after which it was submitted to the jury for final nomination after which the official nomination list was unveiled.

Also in attendance are the Chief Operating Officer of AMAA, Tony Anih, member of the AMAA working team, Kite Anyiam-Osigwe, AMAA technical director, Kingsley James, Dr Shola Animashaun, and Tony Chukwuma.

The Chief Operating Officer of AMAA and Technical Director assured guests that the 19th edition of AMAA will be memorable.

AMAA 2023 Nomination List





Jury Members

Keith Shiri – President

Members: Dorothee Wenner, June Giviani, Berni Goldblat, Phillipe Savadego, John Akomfrah, Steve Ayorinde, Charles Brunnet, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, Asantewa Olatunji, Ayuko Babu and Professor Hyginus Ekwuazi.

Efere Ozako Award for Best Short Film

• Lions – Ethiopia

• Riel – Namibia

• Enmity Djin – Mauritania

Jubril Malaifia Award for Best Animation

• Lost – Uganda

• Azania Rises – South Africa • Jabari – Ghana

• Bashorum Gaa – Nigeria

Best Documentary

• Africa Cradle of Humanity and Modern CivilizaHon – Senegal/Canada

• Nightlife in Lasgidi – Nigeria

• Maayo Wonaa Keerol – The River is not a Border –

Senegal

• Ifine (Beauty) – Sierra Leone

• LeSpectre de Boko Haram – Cameron

Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language

• Pusha Pressa Phanda – South Africa • Anikulapo – Nigeria

• The Kitera Chronicle – Uganda

• Four Walls – South Africa

• Mami Wata – Nigeria

Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African-born director Living Abroad

• Talia’s Journey – Christophe Rolin (Senegal/Belgium)

• Golden Stripes – Peace Osigbe (Nigeria/UK)

• KOFA – Jude Idada (Nigeria/Canada)

Best Diaspora Short Film

• We Were Meant To – (United States) – directed by Tari Wariebi

• The Ballad of Olive Morris – (United Kingdom) – directed by Alex Kayode-Kay

• FiWy-Four Days – (United Kingdom) – directed by Cat White and Phoebe Torrance

• Raw Materials – (Jamaica0 – directed by Sosiessia Nixon-Kelly

Best Diaspora Documentary

• Sound of the Police – (United States) – directed by Stanley Nelson

• FantasHco Negrito – Have You Lost Your Mind Yet – (United States) – directed by

• Yvan Iturriaga and Francisco Nuñez

• Black Rio – (Brazil) directed by Fernando Sousa and

Gabriel Barbosa

Best Diaspora Narrative Feature

• Chee$e – (Trinidad & Tobago) directed by Damian Marcano

• Our Father, The Devil – (United States) directed by Ellie Foumbi

• The Pastor and the RevoluHonary – (Brazil) directed by José Eduardo Belmonte

Best Achievement in Production Design

• Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo – Nigeria

• Eve Martin – Omen – DRC

• Sira – Burkina Faso

• Antoine Nshimiyimana – Fight Like a Girl – DRC• Chantel Carter – Gereza – South Africa

Best Achievement in Costume Design

• Bunmi Demilola Fashina – Mami Wata – Nigeria •

Toyin Bifrain Ogundeji – Anikulapo – Nigeria

• Millicent Jack – 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four) – Nigeria

• Djibril Drame – Xalé – Senegal

• Elkehoste and Baloji Omen – DRC

• Sidi Ouedraogo Sira – Burkina Faso

Best Achievement in Make-Up

• Campell Precious Arebamen – Mami Wata – Nigeria

• Hakeem Effect – Anikulapo – Nigeria

• Lila Vander Elst – Omen – DRC

• Our Lady of the Chinese Shop – Angola

• Omowunmi Okungbure – Gangs of Lagos – Nigeria

Best Achievement in Soundtrack

• Fight Like a Girl – DRC

• L’Axe Lourd (The Highway) – Cameroon

• Gereza – South Africa

• Omen – DRC

• Obinna Arua – 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four) – Nigeria

Best Achievement in Visual Effects

• Andrej Gregori, Voranc Kumar, Ziga Radulji -Omen – DRC

• Alexandre Dachkevitch – Mami Wata – Nigeria

• Josh Borrill – The Trade – Nigeria

• Emmanuel Bassey – Gangs of Lagos – Nigeria

Best Achievement in Sound

• Juliana Oswald – Our Lady of the Chinese Shop – Angola

• Vianney Aube Sira – Burkina Faso

• Erik Griekspoor – Omen – DRC

• Samy Bardet – Mami Wata – Nigeria

• Michel Tsagli – Xalé – Senegal

Best Achievement in Cinematography

• Lilis Soares – Mami Wata – Nigeria

• Joachim Philippe – Omen – DRC

• Richard Henkels – Fight Like a Girl – Rwanda

• Thomas Wilski – Talia’s Journey – Senegal/Belgium

• Eduardo Kropotkine – Our Lady of the Chinese Shop – Angola

Best Achievement in Editing

• Nathan Delannoy – Mami Wata – Nigeria • Bertrand Conard – Omen – DRC

• Sylvie Gadner – Sira – Burkina Faso

• Layla Swart – Gereza

• Madhew Leutwyler – DRC

Best Achievement in Screenplay

• C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi – Mami Wata – Nigeria

• Ufuoma MeHHri – 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four) –

Nigeria

• Moussa Sene Absa, Pierre Magny, Ben Diogay Beye – Xalé – Senegal

• Madhew Leutwyler – Fight Like a Girl – DRC

National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVB) Award for Best Nigerian Film

• Mami Wata

• Anikulapo

• 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four)

• Gangs of Lagos

• The Trade

• L.I.F.E.

• Brotherhood

Best Young/Promising Actor

• Maleek Sanni – Gangs of Lagos

• Ewube -L’axe Lourd (The Highway

• Darisimi Nadi – Obara’m

• Sanou Titiama – Le chant des fusils (The Song of the Rifle

• Eyiyemi Afolyan – Anikulapo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

• Francis Onwuchei – The Trade – Nigeria

• Jeff Jackson – Four Walls – South Africa

• Hakeem Kae-Kazim – Fight Like a Girl – DRC

• Jimmy-Jean Louis -Rise

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

• Uzoamaka Aniunoh – Mami Wata – Nigeria

• Rokhaya Niang – Xalé – Senegal

• Clarck Natmbwe – Fight Like a Girl – DRC

Best Actor in a Leading Role

• Richard Mofe Demalo – 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four) – Nigeria

• Marc Zinga – Omen – DRC

• Fenando Kamugisha – The Fallen Advocate –Uganda

• Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood – Nigeria

• Justine Murichii – Shimoni – Kenya

• Mike Danon – Sira – Burkina Faso

Best Actress in a Leading Role

• Lucie Debay – Omen – DRC

• Ehle Mbali Mlotshwa – Four Walls – South Africa

• Nafissatou Cissé – Sira – Burkina Faso

• Adesua Etomi – Gangs of Lagos – Nigeria

• Nse Ikpe Etim – 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four) – Nigeria

• Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo – Nigeria

• Ama Qamata – Fight Like a Girl – DRC

First Debut Feature by a Director

• Baloji – Omen – DRC

• Ery Claver – Our Lady of the Chinese Shop – Angola

• Jean Elliot Ilboudo (le Chant des fusils)The Song of the Riffle – Burkina Faso

Best Director

• Moussa Sene Absa – Xalé

• C. J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi – Mami Wata

• Baloji – Omen

• Apolline Traore – Sira

• Izu Ojukwu – 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four)

• Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo

• Kgosana Monchusi, Menzi Mzimela, Juvaiś Dunn – Four Walls

Best Film

• Xalé- Senegal

• Mami Wata – Nigeria

• 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four) Nigeria

• Omen – DRC

• Four Walls – South Africa

• Sira – Burkina Faso

• Anikulapo – Nigeria

