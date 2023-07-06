The outburst of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, against the emergence of Principal Officers of the National Assembly did not enjoy support of members of his National Working Committee, Nigerian Tribune gathered.

Senator Adamu in his opening remarks at a session with the APC Governors on Tuesday openly expressed disapproval of the announcement of principal officers of both chambers of Parliament, saying that the party national secretariat was not carried along.

A national officer of the party who spoke with Nigerian Tribune in confidence accused the APC national chairman of acting in bad faith as he revealed that the APC national chairman was privy to the list.

“He is angry that a certain lawmaker from the North whom he wanted did not make it to the office of Senate Leader,” the source declared.

The revelation of the Nigerian Tribune source was corroborated by three members of the NWC who spoke with selected journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

They revealed that the governors at the closed door session after the APC National Chairman outburst asked him to meet with the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly to resolve perceived differences.

The governors also noted that his open disclaimer could be viewed as an affront on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was privy to the list before Senator Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas, Senate President and Speaker, House of Representatives read it at their Tuesday plenary.

The NWC members, who distanced themselves from Senator Adamu’s claim that he was not aware of the list of favoured principal officers told journalists that the APC National Chairman may have resolved on his own to fight the Tinubu administration by his consistent attacks on actions traced to the President and Leader of the APC.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE