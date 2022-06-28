NASENI fabricates first made-in-Nigeria unmanned aerial vehicle for agriculture
The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has said it is bridging the infrastructure gap in Nigeria through homegrown technology, disclosing that the agency has designed the first made-in-Nigeria Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), and helicopter for agriculture and security surveillance.
Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Professor Muhammed Sanni Haruna, made this known while receiving an award at the Nigerian Academy of Engineering dinner in Lagos.
Speaking on the innovation of the agency, Haruna, informed that the agency had carried out research on and has successfully designed and manufactured the first electronic voting solution capable of solving voting and coalition challenges in the country, among other innovations.
He also disclosed that during the onslaught of COVID-19, NASENI was the first government institution to carry out study and successfully manufacture disinfectants to check the spread of the disease.
On his part, Group Managing Director, Niger Delta Exploration and Production Company, Adegbite Falade, noted that there was a need to build more critical infrastructure that would improve domestic production of food in the country.
