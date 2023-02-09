Rachael Omidiji

The National Universities Commission has ordered universities across the country to shut down from 22nd February to 14th March 2023.

This is contained in a circular signed by the commission’s deputy executive secretary, Chris J. Maiyaki, seen by Nigerian Tribune.

The commission said the directive is necessary to allow students also to exercise their franchise by voting in the forthcoming general 2023 election.

The circular said,” As vice chancellors of all universities and Directors chief Executive of later university centres are quite aware 2023. General Elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday, 25th February 2023, for the Presidential and National Assembly, and Saturday, 11th March 2023 for Gubernational and state Assembly, respectively. In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of our respective institutions, the Honourable Minister of Education, Mal. Adamu Adamu has following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all universities and Inter University Centres be shut down and academic activities be suspended between 22nd February and 14th March 2023.

consquently, Vice Chancelloers, as well as Directors Chief Executives of Inter-University centres, are by this circular requested to shut down their respective institutions from Wednesday 22nd February 2023 to Tuesday 14th March 2023.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Please, accept the renewed assurances of the Executive secretary’s highest regards for your understanding and unwavering cooperation.”