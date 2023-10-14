The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Public Affairs, Comrade Peter Ahemba has cautioned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to stop the promotion of religious politics by its leaders for the overall peace of the state.

Comrade Ahemba disclosed this in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Saturday in Lafia while reacting to media reports on petition by the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), urging the international community to impose visa ban on him over the governor’s comment on the recent split judgment of the governorship election petition tribunal in the state.

Ahemba noted that CLO were acting on the script of the PDP which has over the years shown desperation to rule Nasarawa at all cost without a clear vision.

The SSA said he was not surprised by the apparent misrepresentation of the governor’s position, he urged the general public to disregard the mischievous video being circulated on the matter to cause confusion.

He explained that “It has become a matter of serious concern, the promotion of religious politics by leaders and agents of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Nasarawa State. The opposition party now strives solely on falsehood and religion with the intent to elicit sympathy from unsuspecting members of the public and authorities.

“Early this week, (Tuesday, 10th October, 2023), His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Executive Governor of Nasarawa State participated in a Peace and Development Summit organized by the Sultan Maccido Institute for Peace, Leadership and Development Studies, University of Abuja, where he served as Special Guest of Honour and was inducted into the Institute’s Fellowship of Peace.

“At this occasion, the Governor, in a thought-provoking message revealed how his administration had been able to deal with security challenges in the State through engagements, education and empowerment, and cautioned politicians against the promotion of religious politics in the interest of peace and unity of the nation.

“He further revealed how he averted what could have triggered needless controversy prior to the concluded 2023 general elections by declining the suggestion to him by some individuals to join issues with a respected Christian Cleric, who openly told members of his congregation to vote for only a Christian candidate to emerge as Governor of Nasarawa State.

“He informed the institute that Nasarawa state elections were conducted in most places along religious divide because of such calls by the Cleric and others, who joined issues with him. He further explained that against the backdrop of the coronation being given the recent split judgement of the Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal in the State which seemed to have gone along the same religious divide.

He called on the general public to disregard the mischievous video being circulated to cause confusion. “The opposition elements have deliberately misinterpreted the Governor’s recent comment on the split judgment of the Governorship Tribunal to achieve selfish religious sympathy.”.

