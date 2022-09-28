Nasarawa govt promises to sustain gains of FG/IFAD–VCDP

Nasarawa State Government has promised to sustain the achievements of the Federal Government International Fund for Agricultural Development–Value Chain Development Programme (FG/IFAD-VCDP) when the programme ends.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule gave the assurance when the joint FG/IFAD Implementation Support Mission paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Lafia as part of their two-day visit to the state.

He commended the Federal Government and IFAD for the inclusion of Nasarawa State in the programme, adding that the impact on the lives of the rural poor and vulnerable had been enormous.

The governor said the success stories of some of the beneficiaries of the programme were justification for the state government’s investment in terms of counterpart funding.

Also speaking, the Mission Leader, Joint FGN/IFAD Implementation Support Mission, Dr Samuel Eremie, explained that the team was in the state to evaluate the implementation progress of the programme with a view to making it better.

He noted that the VCDP intervention focused on empowering poor rural smallholder farmers, producers, processors and markets in the Cassava and rice value chain.

He commended the governor for paying N176 million counterpart fund for 2019/2020 and the same amount for 2021/2022.

He said the governor that the investment was worth it, given the impact of the programme.

He said the project had reached about 2,000 beneficiaries in the state and the target was to reach 9,000 beneficiaries.

He urged the governor to ramp up efforts in order to meet the target.

