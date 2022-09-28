Nasarawa govt promises to sustain gains of FG/IFAD–VCDP

Latest News
By Ahmed Tahir - Lafia
Nasarawa govt promises to sustain gains of FG/IFAD–VCDP, Nasarawa to review sanitation law, Nasarawa govt engages 37 medical doctors, Nasarawa APC ​Reconciliation committee,Gov Sule calls for all-out war against kidnappers, Council chair imposes curfew over security threats in Nasarawa LG, Gov Sule convenes emergency , Consensus deal has collapsed, Why we surrender to Buhari , salary arrears for August 2016, fraud, Nasarawa, DPM, DFS, Gov Sule, Nasarawa flood victims, Nasarawa govt orders doctors, Gov Sule, schools, Nasarawa, Private schools, Gov Sule, Nasarawa, CBT, garnishee order centres, bandits, rural women grant
Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa State Governor

Nasarawa State Government has promised to sustain the achievements of the Federal Government International Fund for Agricultural Development–Value Chain Development Programme (FG/IFAD-VCDP) when the programme ends.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule gave the assurance when the joint FG/IFAD Implementation Support Mission paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Lafia as part of their two-day visit to the state.

He commended the Federal Government and IFAD for the inclusion of Nasarawa State in the programme, adding that the impact on the lives of the rural poor and vulnerable had been enormous.

The governor said the success stories of some of the beneficiaries of the programme were justification for the state government’s investment in terms of counterpart funding.

Also speaking, the Mission Leader, Joint FGN/IFAD Implementation Support Mission, Dr Samuel Eremie, explained that the team was in the state to evaluate the implementation progress of the programme with a view to making it better.

He noted that the VCDP intervention focused on empowering poor rural smallholder farmers, producers, processors and markets in the Cassava and rice value chain.

He commended the governor for paying N176 million counterpart fund for 2019/2020 and the same amount for 2021/2022.

He said the governor that the investment was worth it, given the impact of the programme.

He said the project had reached about 2,000 beneficiaries in the state and the target was to reach 9,000 beneficiaries.

He urged the governor to ramp up efforts in order to meet the target.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Another Trouble In APC’s House

The disquiet in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the composition of its Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) is a climax of the seething anger among members of the various power blocs and other tendencies within the party.….

2023 Presidential Election: Do Polls Really Matter?


Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, polls are already being conducted predicting the likely winner of the 2023 presidential election. WALE AKINSELURE, in this write-up, looks at the extent to which polls determine electoral outcomes……

Nigerian Troops Decimating Terrorists, Bandits ― Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigeria is witnessing a progressive decimation of terrorists and insurgents in order to secure the country……

EDITORIAL: The Crime Of Passion In Kano

THE recent gruesome murder of a certain Miss Ummakulsum Buhari Ummita in Kano, Kano State, has created palpable tension in the state. And only justice can calm the festering stormm….

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Group frowns at Jang’s withdrawal from Atiku campaign council

Latest News

Strengthen us to check quacks, curb building collapses in Anambra, COREN tells Soludo

Latest News

FCT to participate in FG, World Bank backed ACReSAL project

Latest News

Delta govt establishes 1,520 youths in agricultural production in six years

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More