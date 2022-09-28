Abuja Metro Station: FCTA condemns residents’ attitudes towards facility

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has condemned what it described as ‘the nonchalant and destructive attitude of Nigerians’ towards the Abuja metro station and other public facilities.

Secretary, FCT Transportation Secretariat, Abdullahi Adamu Candido expressed his displeasure while inspecting facilities at the Abuja light rail mass transit in the nation’s capital, Wednesday.

Candido said: “The vandalism is voluminous. The magnitude of damage done by these vandals is not pleasing at all. Unfortunately, they have brought us back as far as this effort is concerned.

“But fortunately, we have an administrator, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, who is committed to leaving a legacy and that is why we are here to take a look at it so that we will know how to tackle it within a space of seven months.”

He also attributed part of the blame on the Chinese company handling the project: “To some extent, I have to put the blame on CCECC for not doing the needful from the word go, by withdrawing the armed soldiers who were ensuring the security of this place.

“Withdrawing them brought us to this point. You can’t withdraw armed soldiers and replace them with unarmed personnel and expect to have the same result, because the vandals can take advantage of this and that was exactly what they did,” he said.

Some of the vandalized facilities include rail tracks, signalling and communication equipment made up of sensitive cables and fittings, generating sets and air-conditioning systems, among several others.

He, however, could not estimate the cost of repairs to the damage since inspection and verification was still on.

“I cannot quantify it in terms of how much we are going to use to resuscitate it, but we are going to take a look at it and present it to the Minister.

“Despite the fact that the damage is too voluminous, I am convinced that the minister has it in mind to leave a legacy. We need to look for a way forward,” he assured.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE