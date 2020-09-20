Nasarawa: Gov Sule orders immediate evacuation of flood victims

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has ordered the immediate evacuation of all the displaced persons by flood in Nasarawa town of Nasarawa local government area of the state.

Ibrahim Addra, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor who disclosed this in a press statement issued on Sunday, said Governor Sule also ordered that food items, mattresses and other relief items be provided without delay.

He said the Governor gave the directive after visiting the ancient town to assess the level of damages and to sympathize with the people of the area.

The statement further disclosed that governor Sule thanked the Emir of Nasarawa Alhaji Ibrahim Jibrin and the Chairman of the local council for their prompt actions in assessing the situation.

Governor Sule urged the people to desist from building on waterways and stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages.

He expressed his administration commitment to take a second look at the channelisation project while hoping to seek the collaboration of the Federal Government in tackling the age-long ecological problems in the area.

Our correspondent reports that this is the second flood in Nasarawa town in less than two weeks.

