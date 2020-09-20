NBA observers endorse Edo governorship poll results

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Edo Governorship Election Observers has endorsed the results of the Saturday governorship election in Edo State, saying that the outcome reflected the wishes of the Edo People.

The NBA Observers Group equally rated the poll as peaceful, with 90 percent violent free as against the combustive expectations following the violence and bloodletting which characterised the campaign and the attendant anxiety of anarchy being let lose.

Addressing a press conference in Benin on Sunday at the NBA House, spokesman for the group, John Alkpokpo Martins Esq, noted in an interim report that though there was general voters apathy, the large percentage of those who eventually turned out were enthusiastic about the electioneering process with a considerable level of interest.

The group however scored lndependent National Electoral Commission low over the late arrival of sensitive materials, Ad-hoc staff and other logistics to polling units.

The expressed satisfaction over what they termed “substantial improvement in the deployment of Card Readers”, saying most of the devices functioned in their optimal capacity in most of the polling units.

“The only snag we observed is the fact that the policemen were not informed that observers are part of the election process. We recommend that INEC should improve in this area of enlightenment and engagement with security forces, ” the group noted.

On the wide speculations of vote buying the group posited ” We only heard about vote buying and distribution of money to induce voters, however, we did not see or encounter any of such inducement on the day of election.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE