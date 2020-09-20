NBA observers endorse Edo governorship poll results

Latest News
By ’Suyi Ayodele - Benin
results

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Edo Governorship Election Observers has endorsed the results of the Saturday governorship election in Edo State, saying that the  outcome reflected the wishes of the Edo People.

The NBA Observers Group equally rated the poll as peaceful, with 90 percent violent free as against the combustive expectations following the violence and bloodletting which characterised the campaign and the attendant anxiety of anarchy being let lose.

Addressing a press conference in Benin on Sunday at the NBA House, spokesman for the group, John Alkpokpo Martins Esq, noted  in an interim report that though there was general voters apathy, the large percentage of those who eventually turned out were enthusiastic about the electioneering process with a considerable level of interest.

The group however scored lndependent National Electoral Commission low over the late arrival of sensitive materials, Ad-hoc staff and other logistics to polling units.

ALSO READ: Nasarawa: Gov Sule orders immediate evacuation of flood victims 

The  expressed satisfaction over what they  termed “substantial improvement in the deployment of Card Readers”, saying most of the devices functioned in their optimal capacity in most of the polling units. 

“The only snag we observed is the fact that the policemen were not informed that observers are part of the election process. We recommend that INEC should improve in this area of enlightenment and engagement with security forces, ” the group noted.

On the wide speculations of vote buying the group posited ” We only heard about vote buying and distribution of money to induce voters, however, we did not see or encounter any of such inducement  on the day of election.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Tribune Online Admission Guide for 2020/21 academic session for confirmed, standard secondary schools in Nigeria:Seed of Life College, Ibadan, is an international private school noted for academic excellence and moral uprightness in the country. For details check. www.seedoflifeschools.com

You might also like
Latest News

Ebonyi govt lifts restrictions on burials, religious activities, others

Latest News

22 deregistered political parties in Bauchi demand reregistration by INEC

Latest News

Late Emir of Zazzau offered distinguished service to Kaduna state, says el-Rufai

Latest News

Despite ban, Emirates Airlines reinstates commitment to Nigeria

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More