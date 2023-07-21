The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, sends his warmest congratulations to his esteemed colleague and legal luminary, Arakunri Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

The Governor, in a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, acknowledges Akeredolu not only as a senior colleague but also as a statesman whose wise counsel and kind guidance have significantly enhanced the leadership of the Governors Forum over the past six years.

He commends the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association as one of the eminent figures in Africa’s legal profession, applauding his relentless efforts in advancing the cause of justice, upholding the rule of law, and strengthening democratic institutions in Nigeria.

Governor Bello praises Akeredolu for his exemplary leadership, which has resulted in remarkable progress and the delivery of democracy dividends to the people of Ondo State, including notable achievements in infrastructure development, security, and various other vital sectors of the state’s affairs.

The governor takes this opportunity to extend his heartfelt prayers for Akeredolu’s good health and long life, while also wishing him many happy returns on this special day.

