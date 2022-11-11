NANTA boosts Nigeria’s image at WTM

The National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) has once again boosted the image of Nigeria on the international stage as it attended and hoisted Nigeria’s flag at the recently held World Travel Market (WTM) in London from November 7 to 9, 2022.

NANTA’s unprecedented effort was a robust intervention by a private sector-driven initiative to proudly showcase Nigeria in the absence of strong federal government tourism representation.

Usually the global tourism communities gather to tell their stories to attract a global tourism traffic to their destinations.

NANTA with its wealth of travel trade experience was on ground to tell good stories of Nigerian tourism/cultural opportunities and its fledging digital economy to the global gathering of travel marketers and resource buyers in tourism at the UK market.

NANTA, will not be alone. Apart from its unrelenting and strong willed members always willing to break new grounds in travel and tourism ecosystem, Nigeria’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, AirPeace, and Arik (two major Nigerian domestic airlines) will add a strong presence at NANTA-Nigeria stand at the WTM.

According to the president of NANTA, Susan Akporiaye, who leads the huge Nigerian tourism narrative, has promised to sustain the effort.

The NANTA-Nigeria showpiece at the WTM has the support of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC). This reflects a new-Pattern of relationship and direction in the quest to proudly market Nigeria to the outside world.

“Otunba Segun Runsewe remains our strategic and strong pillar. But for our own NAFEST also coinciding with WTM dates of engagement, he would have led this campaign; but all the same, he gave NANTA the support and cultural tourism marketing tools to sell Nigeria.

“Folorunsho Coker, DG NTDC too was supportive, and through them, we have Nigerian branded gift items to give away,” Akporiaye said.

Also on the NANTA Nigeria tourism train is La Campagne Tropicana Resort, Ibeju Lekki Lagos, the only global resort with natural ambience in nature, river, and beach themed ecosystem.

Coming back home and with deep of gratitude, Mrs Akporiaye extends special appreciation to the Board of Trustees, Executive Council, and Members of NANTA for making this possible, adding, that NANTA is set excite WTM event a proudly Nigerian cultural flavor.