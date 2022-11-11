Boyede advocates patriotism to sustain Nigeria value system

A university don and guest lecturer at the National Museum of Unity Ibadan, Dr Michael Ayodeji Boyede, has called on Nigerian leaders and citizens to embrace cultural and religious values through patriotism to uphold the unity and progress of the country.

Boyede, who spoke on the theme ‘Rethinking Our Independence’, reminded the gathering which had participants from all spheres of human endeavor, including students from secondary schools in Ibadan, the future is bright for Nigeria but the round peg must be fitted into the round hole for the country to benefit from the rich potentialities it has in human and material values.

He said, “Many Nigerians, politicians and ordinary citizens alike still question the basis of the acclaimed unity of the Nigerian nation even after 62 years of independence.

“The reason for the reccurring question is clear—the incessant ethnic and religious divides in Nigeria and the consequences among others.

“The gap already created in Nigeria by ethno-religious divides can be bridged through the recognition and appreciation of our unity in diversity.

“There is need for us to receive the spirit of patriotism that has grown cold among us. “Also, claim of superiority of one ethnic segment and religious group over the other that mars our unity should be de-emphasized while the uniqueness of every culture and religion should be upheld.”

In her words of encouragement, the new curator of the National Museum of Unity Ibadan, Mrs Pamela Otuka Oriyomi, expressed great optimism in a better tomorrow, calling on the youths to thrive as the leaders of the future.

She also reaffirmed the museum’s commitment to continue to put things in perspective as the custodian and preserver of the historical value of the diverse ethnic groups in Nigeria through the tangible and intangible arts and artefacts as well as the gallery that made the museum a complete story house of the people.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Department (Education) National Museum of Unity Ibadan, Mrs Tinubu Oyeyemi Abiodun, said choosing the theme; ‘Rethinking Our Independence,’ is a deliberate effort to practically rally experts on the way out of the slow pace of the nation, 62 years after independence.

Mrs Abiodun how said that an Independent person could be said to be non-reliant on anyone, have sufficient means to live on his/her own comfortably.

If I bring these definitions to the nation Nigeria as at today, we can I am sure draw our inference already on the state of the nation.

“At 62, usually a person is a senior citizen and is expected to have retired, enjoying the retirement and be independent.

Sadly, the state of the nation did not correspond to my analogy hence, the need to rethink.

She however appreciate the co-ordinator of the programme, Mrs. Abiola Umukoro under the supervision of Mrs Bosede Isreal, the committee members and all staff of Education Department for putting the event together.





Also in her remarks the programme coordinator, Mr Umukoro, who also spoke on the need to practically rethink a new way to success for Nigeria and why the National Museum of Unity Ibadan decided to celebrate the 62 independence anniversary with lecture, dance and drama said “over the years we have lived and continue to be together as one indivisible nation.

“The strength and unity in our diversity that has brought us this far, remains intact and indivisible, form the basis on which the commission decided to come up with a more mind agitating theme; this year lecture is tagged Rethinking our Independence, focus extensively on Ethno-Religion waves as an issue threatening our co-existence.”