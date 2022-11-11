NAFEST scales up economic activities in Lagos

The cultural market at the ongoing National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in Lagos has been declared open for commercial activities, with different pavilions promoting made-in-Nigeria products.

Director – General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Chief Olusegun Runsewe, organiser of the festival, at the cultural market said the essence of the market was to ensure that Lagos State, the host state for NAFEST, enjoys some level of economic boost.

He noted that the market was also meant to showcase Nigeria’s beautiful arts and crafts to the world, urging the state delegates to visit the market to patronise locally made crafts.

“Nigeria is well endowed. This market is to display the creativity in Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, said “having commerce around the festival is strategic.

“I implore Nigerians who have come to Lagos for NAFEST to visit the market square for the purpose of purchasing our crafts and arts.

“I appreciate Lagosians for accommodating Nigerians. After this festival, Nigeria shall be stronger and greater.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) has continued to create more business ambience for Lagosians with the arrival of over 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory from across the federation to the Centre of Excellence, Lagos State.

With most of the events concentrated at the National Institute of Sports section of the National Stadium in Surulere while the Onikan Stadium on the Island is for the opening and closing programmes.

The two venues and other areas with proximity to the venues are gaining from the hosting right.

The performances during the opening ceremony of the iconic festival were described by some revellers who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews as electrifying.

The cultural displays showcased the unique elements of dance, masquerades, occupation, arts, crafts, songs and acrobatic displays etc.

These states include Rivers, Bayelsa, Ondo, Ekiti, Lagos, Benue, Abia, Kaduna, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Nassarawa, Jigawa and Katsina.

Other states are Edo, Kogi, Gombe, Delta, Kano, Zamfara, Osun, Kwara, Imo, FCT, Ebonyi, Taraba and Yobe.





Some of the states also displayed unique aspects of their culture in the course of the performance bringing to light their major preoccupation, arts and crafts.

Revellers were excited as colourful masqueraders also performed revealing the real and intriguing African culture.

Earlier, Chief Runsewe noted that if Nigeria must be great again, the nation’s culture must be continually promoted.

He said Nigeria used to be the most united nation before now, adding that the nation’s lost glory could be revived through exploration of culture.

Runsewe who made references to how Lagos State had contributed to global growth in the area of sports, tourism and entertainment, said culture is also a veritable tool for eradicating poverty in the country.

He commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on his efforts at ensuring the 35th NAFEST holds in a grand style.

He described Sanwo-Olu as a man with great passion for tourism, arts and culture.

“Today, we have 29 states here in Lagos to celebrate our diversities and cultural heritage, For me, this is the best country across the globe,” he said.

Mrs Akinbile-Yusuf urged Nigerians to visit the state known as the City of Excellence and Acquatic Splendor.

“I want to implore everyone here present especially our contingents from other states across the country, to use the opportunity of this festival to explore the abundant tourism potential in different parts of Lagos State.

“Here in Lagos, our nightlife activities remain top-notch, being a 21st century economy.

“You have heard of the popular phrase “Eko for Show” which echoes creativity, pomp and ceremony peculiar to Lagosians,” she said.