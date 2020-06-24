NANS wants schools reopen for academic activities

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged both Federal and State Governments to expedite action on reopening of schools for academic activities, saying the continued closure of schools would have a negative impact on the students.

The leadership of the Association also warned those parading themselves as NANS officials and issuing fake statements purportedly on behalf of the student body.

NANS spoke in a statement signed by its six officials from Zone D, including Kowe Odunayo Amos, Coordinator, NANS Zone D; Akinteye Babatunde, Chairman, NANS, Joint Campus Committee (JCC) Ondo axis; Bamgbose Tomiwa Chairman, NANS, JCC Ogun axis; Busari AbdulQowiyy, Chairman, NANS JCC Lagos Axis; Agbogunleri Seun, Chairman, NANS JCC Osun Axis; and Fadare Blessing, Chairman, NANS, JCC Oyo Axis.

NANS said the major interest of the vast majority of Nigerian Students is to have schools reopened.

The students urged the Federal and State Governments to reconsider the continuous closure of schools.

Meanwhile, NANS said its attention has been drawn to a press text purportedly written and signed by an individual parading himself as the Coordinator of NANS Zone D.

It asked the public to disregard any such statement the alleged writer was not an officer of NANS Zone.

The statement reads in part: “This is not to say that individuals who are by default, members of NANS based on their studentship cannot raise concern as regards issues happening in the association, but, it would be very wrong for anyone to lay claim to a position he does not occupy legitimately.

“While we may agree that the tenure of the present leadership of NANS may have elapsed as stated in the NANS Charter of Demand, but, we must state categorically that, the outbreak of coronavirus in the country has made it impossible for convention or transition to take place.

“As elected officeholders in the association in our dear Zone which is referred to as the most ideological Zone of the association, we are not surprised by the crass ignorance that was displayed by the writer of the said press text who is trying helplessly to lay claim to a position he does not occupy because he is not an officeholder in the Zone, hence, the reason for him not having information as regards the transition process of the association.

“Ordinarily, the National Convention of the association if not for the COVID-19 lockdown is meant to be between 18th to 20th of this month.

“And, it is public knowledge that we owe it a duty to protect ourselves from contracting COVID-19 which is why the National Convention of the association has been put on hold.

“However, it is high-time a way forward was forged to conduct another election as COVID-19 is no more a tenable excuse.

“Nonetheless, the major interest of the vast majority of Nigerian Students is to have our schools re-opened. Just yesterday, the minister of education said the SS3 students cannot write their O’level examination.

“We urge the Federal and State Governments to begin to reconsider the continuous closure of schools.

“This is the situation across the entire West African region.

“We want to believe that the Convention Planning Committee list which shall convene elections to usher in another leadership shall be released soon as promised by the President of the association,” NANS said.

