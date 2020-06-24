Trouble is brewing across the country’s aviation sector with the latest granting of approval to the Federal Government to proceed with the planned concession of four major airports across airports the country.

Following the concession approval with the release of the Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance for the concession of Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano International airports to the minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), the aviation unions have vowed to resist the concession plan.

Arising from an extraordinary emergency Joint Action Committee meeting, the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) branch have queried the approval saying due diligence was violated by the government and thereby the interests of Nigerians and workers cannot be protected.

According to them, under the current situation, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) workers and pensioners nationwide have been placed on alert for further directives by the unions even as the FAAN workers and pensioners have been told to embark on a one week of prayer and fasting starting Friday, June 26, 2020.

Reacting to the approval on Tuesday, the minister had commended the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission which through its the mandate, he said had guided the ministry throughout to ensure compliance and value for money, transparency, equity, and fairness with the commission.

