NANS secures release of withheld results at Osun Poly

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Southwest Zone has successfully engaged with the management of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, over withheld results of four student leaders and the conduct of a free and fair Student Union Government (SUG) election.

Following a meeting with the Rector and top management officials on May 9, 2025, NANS reported positive outcomes, with the management agreeing to release the withheld academic results of the affected students and conduct a democratic SUG election. The current caretaker committee chairperson will hand over power to the duly elected student union government, with NANS actively involved throughout the process.

NANS commended the Rector and management team for their openness and willingness to dialogue, as well as the Chairman of the Governing Council, Honourable Diran Ayanbeku, and the Senior Special Assistant to the Osun State Government on Students’ Affairs for their supportive roles.

The affected student leaders are Ashiwel Samuel Bamise, Oseni Ige Olaitan, Olutekunbi Jacob, and Adebisi Adeyemi Simeon. NANS urged students to remain calm and law-abiding while working collectively to protect the integrity of their academic environment.

In a statement jointly signed by the coordinator NANS Southwest zone. D Coordinator, Owolewa Taiwo, NANS Southwest General Oluwole Olutunde and Public Relations Officer, Kuku Eromidayo, NANS demanded for the end of caretaker leadership over the Student Union Government

The statement reads, “The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest Zone D, led by Owolewa Taiwo on Friday, 9th May 2025, engaged in a critical intervention at Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, to address long-standing concerns affecting students on

“ This engagement followed an earlier open letter and demand notice by NANS Southwest Zone, calling for an end to the prolonged imposition of a caretaker leadership over the Student Union Government (SUG) and demanding the release of withheld academic results of certain student activists.

“NANS Southwest Zone D is pleased to report that the meeting with the Rector and top management officials of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, was constructive and yielded positive outcomes.

“We sincerely commend the Rector and all the management team for their openness, willingness to dialogue, and swift commitment to resolving the issues raised. Their leadership and respect for student rights are deeply appreciated.

“We also extend special appreciation to the Chairman of the Governing Council, Honourable Diran Ayanbeku, for his timely intervention and supportive role in this resolution. If governing council members across Nigeria adopt such a proactive and student-conscious approach, our institutions will flourish.

“Our gratitude also goes to the Senior Special Assistant to the Osun State Government on Students’ Affairs for his concern, intervention, and consistent support throughout this process.

“We further recognize and commend the steadfast support and collaborative efforts of the NANS Osun State Joint Campus Council (JCC) under the proactive leadership of Comrade Abel Ayobami (AY. Aluta). His commitment to the struggle and unwavering solidarity with Zone D in the pursuit of justice greatly contributed to the success of this engagement.

“We hereby demand the Immediate Release of Withheld Result of the academic results of the affected student comrades: Ashiwel Samuel Bamise, Oseni Ige Olaitan, Olutekunbi Jacob, and Adebisi Adeyemi Simeon.This demonstrates a clear stance that no student should face academic victimization for advocating for justice.

“The management has agreed to conduct a free, fair, and democratic Student Union Government election. The leadership of NANS Southwest will be actively involved throughout the process. It was also stated that the current caretaker committee chairperson will hand over power to the duly elected student union government.

“As we celebrate this important milestone, NANS Southwest Zone D urges all students of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, to remain calm, law-abiding, and committed to the ideals of comradeship. We encourage students to respect the institution’s rules and regulations and to work collectively to protect the integrity of their academic environment.

“This resolution marks a victory for student unionism and the collective strength of Nigerian students. NANS Southwest will continue to monitor the implementation of all agreements to ensure accountability and transparency.”