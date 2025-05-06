NANS frowns at exclusion from planned NELFUND stakeholders meeting

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has expressed its displeasure over its exclusion from the NELFUND stakeholders’ meeting scheduled to hold on Friday, 8 May 2025.

In a statement jointly signed by NANS Zonal Coordinators, the students’ association demanded that the meeting be put on hold until proper consultation with the NANS leadership at the national level.

The statement reads: “The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is the umbrella body of all Nigerian students, both at home and in the diaspora, and the most virile, organised, and recognised student advocacy group in Nigeria. It is on this strength that the Forum of Zonal Coordinators, comprising leadership from Zone A (North West), Zone B (North East), Zone C (North Central), Zone D (South West), Zone E (South East), and Zone F (South South), issues this collective statement to address a disturbing procedural oversight by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

“While we do not oppose the idea of engaging directly with Students’ Union Presidents—indeed, we welcome initiatives aimed at enlightening and empowering student leaders—we are greatly concerned that due protocol and respect for structure have been completely ignored in this process. NANS, as the apex body and legitimate representative of all Nigerian students, including SUG presidents, is constitutionally positioned to coordinate and facilitate such interactions. The failure of NELFUND to formally notify or engage NANS leadership before circulating this invitation is unacceptable and sets a dangerous precedent.

“It is important to state clearly: NANS is not an obstacle to progress. We are, in fact, deeply committed to the advancement, inclusion, and welfare of all Nigerian students. Our concern lies in the deliberate circumvention of due process, which not only undermines our leadership but also disregards the unity and collective voice of the student movement in Nigeria.

“We consider this move a significant oversight, and one that can easily be corrected if NELFUND is indeed sincere in its desire to engage with students. We therefore demand that the meeting scheduled for 8 May 2025 be put on hold until proper consultation with the NANS leadership at the national, zonal, and state levels is carried out. Anything short of this will be viewed as a calculated attempt to sideline the legitimate student leadership and weaken the organised representation of Nigerian students.

“We remain available for meaningful dialogue and collaboration, but let it be on a foundation of mutual respect, proper structure, and the recognition of NANS as the voice of over 40 million Nigerian students.”