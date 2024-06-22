The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has embarked on significant partnerships with both the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to tackle pressing issues affecting students.

These collaborations aim to address drug abuse, cybercrime, corruption, and other social vices among students across the country.

During a solidarity visit to the NDLEA Lagos Zonal Command, NDLEA Commander Dr. Segun Oke highlighted the critical role students play in combating drug abuse.

He noted that students are essential in broadcasting campaigns against drug abuse while emphasizing the severe impact of drug abuse on the youth population. Oke stressed the need for effective communication and identified NANS as a crucial stakeholder in the sensitization of students and youths.

In a separate visit to the EFCC office in Lagos, the Lagos Zonal Commander, Michael Wetkas, urged student leaders to see themselves as important stakeholders in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

He emphasized the importance of integrity, conduct, character, and accountability among student leaders. “The strength of any nation lies in its youths and educational level.

The country needs a generation of progressive individuals who will maximize their talents,” Wetkas said.

He, however, urged NANS members to act as whistleblowers and continuously sensitize their peers against indulging in cybercrimes. “There is no shortcut to wealth and success. Internet fraud diminishes our image as a nation. The anti-graft agency will continue to discharge its responsibilities within the ambit of the law, without fear or favor,” he added.

During the visits, the Senate Clerk of NANS Headquarters, Oladimeji Uthman, called for the stakeholders to organize anti-drug and anti-cybercrime walks and campaigns across campuses to enlighten students on the dangers of drug abuse.

He also proposed joint awareness campaigns to educate students about the dangers of financial crimes and to collaborate on capacity-building initiatives to enhance students’ understanding of financial literacy, integrity, and ethics.

Uthman described the partnership with the agencies as a bold step towards ensuring a drug- and crime-free community.

He commended the NDLEA for their efforts in ensuring healthy living through the arrest of drug dealers and the destruction of illicit drugs, expressing readiness to partner with the stakeholders in tackling social vices across the country.

“This collaboration signifies a crucial stride towards fostering a drug-free and crime-free environment on campuses and empowering students to resist the allure of drug abuse,” Uthman said. “

We appreciate the hand of friendship as it came at a very important time when the abuse of drugs and cybercrime is on the rise.

We are also planning to organize a national summit against Drug Abuse to commemorate the 2024 International Day against Drug Abuse, and we will invite the NDLEA to help educate and reorient our students at the event,” he concluded.

“As a responsive and progressive student body, we are ready to partner with the commission to fight financial crimes and reduce them to the barest minimum,” Uthman said.

“These collaborations with the NDLEA and EFCC exemplify the proactive approach taken by the national student leadership to curb the prevalence of drug abuse and financial crimes among their members.

Through these partnerships, NANS aims to foster a safer, more ethical, and healthier environment for all students,” he concluded.