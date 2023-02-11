Clement Idoko – Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students has commended the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, over release of palliatives to ameliorate the plight of the vulnerable people in the State as hardships continue to bite harder in the country as a result of naira scarcity.

The student body conveyed this commendation in a statement jointly signed by Comrade Damilola Simeon Kehinde, Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS Joint Campus Committee (JCC) Ogun Axis, and Comrade Olufemi Owoeye, Public Relations Officer, National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS JCC/Ogun Axis and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The students who decried the hardships being inflicted on Nigerians by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Naira redesign policy and the attendant Naira scarcity as well as the scarcity of fuel, said the gesture of Governor Abiodun, was a demonstration of his commitment to the welfare, wellbeing and wellness of Ogun State citizens and residents alike.

The statement reads in part: “This enviable trait is further reaffirmed recently with the Governor’s decision to kickstart distribution of 400,000 food items to vulnerable residents in the state.

“It is no news that the country is going through a rough patch right now and Nigerians more than ever need not just a sympathetic but also an empathetic government.

“It is, therefore, heartwarming that Ogun State Government has shown itself to be apparently in touch with the current realities of its constituents and have thus taken the bull by the horn by providing much need succour via free food items distribution.

“We, therefore, commend the Governor for this lifesaving initiative as many families are indeed unable to procure good food for their consumption.

“It is imperative that we strongly request that the students’ constituency be prioritised ahead of other sectors. Nigerian students are going through a horrendous time and food is a major problem for many.

“Without gainsaying, the students are the worst hit by the ongoing cash crunch as essential materials including food have tripled in cost while access to funds has been severely limited.

“We must remember that a sizeable number of POS business owners are students and have been largely out of business due to unavailability of cash.

“It is therefore non-negotiable that students be duly catered for in this programme to ensure that all forms of temptations are staved off most especially during this electioneering period that malevolent politicians are looking to sponsor unrest before and during the polls.

“Finally, we call for equity in food distribution across all sectors. Those placed in charge must ensure optimal effectiveness and avoid diversion of these items for personal gains.

“The leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students in Ogun State shall be on the lookout and will not hesitate to publish names of transgressors who may seek to undermine the government’s efforts by turning this worthy initiative to an avenue for personal enrichment”.

