Israel Arogbonlo

Reactions have started trailing alleged attacks by some suspected political thugs on supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Lagos.

TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered as the LP presidential candidate concludes his campaign with a rally in the State on Saturday, some individuals were seen in a now-viral video with bruises, as well as vandalised buses and cars purportedly deployed to transport supporters for the rally.

According to reports, one of the other major parties in the State was blamed for the attacks.

LP members and supporters in the State have since taken to their social media to condemn the alleged attacks.

Below are some reactions gathered by TRIBUNE ONLINE:

Election fencists are suddenly quiet. Dem no go see thugs wey dey attack Peter Obi supporters 🙊🙊 — headies (@Ogbeni_Peter) February 11, 2023

Looters of Lagos treasury sent thugs to attack Obidients. Let it be known that they will not prevail as we will resist them. This is 2023 and freedom is here. You can't stop Peter Obi. #LagosObiDattiRally — Dozie (@ibeh84) February 11, 2023

“Obidients are bullies”. But one party is currently trying to prevent LP rally in Lagos by sponsoring attacks with thugs armed with machetes and guns. The wickedness of our “intellectuals and celebrities” isn’t talked about enough. — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) February 11, 2023

Just look at the way thugs are attacking innocent folks and their cars/buses because of their support for a better Nigeria. Well, nothing good comes easy. we are too close to give up now💪 Nigeria must be great#ObiDattiInLagos Jakande

OBIdients macaroni Davido

Peter Obi pic.twitter.com/y1BbYc2M96 — Ikwe A. Sunday (@iksunnygreat) February 11, 2023

Peter Obi's suppporters, if they attack you, resist them. Don't retreat. — joel ighalo ESQ. (@_empighalo) February 11, 2023

We are seeing countless number of attack on Peter Obi supporters in Lagos. Yeah the Lagos Tinubu built is not safe for democracy to thrive. In general it's not safe for citizens. #LagosForLP#ObiDattiLagos — Engr. Kingsley (@_realkingsley) February 11, 2023





You called @peterobi Twitter president but you're jittery and not allowing the 4 persons tweeting from a room to do their campaign in peace. Releasing your street urchins to attack them won't help u. I know you're afraid of ur imminent defeat. #ObiDattiInLagos — #SarsMustEnd (@nsajo) February 11, 2023

I wonder why OBIDIENTs attack anybody that be against PETER OBI … I just wonder coz Twitter is not a real place, As long u have ur PVC with u why worry? U only giving those people who are attacking OBI more relevance. I wish we can ignore them. — Odogwu (@ThekingLamah) February 11, 2023

